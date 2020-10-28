Biden’s boasting hypocritical
Are the democrats going to go any further to protect Joe? Any one with a minimum of brain power should be able to see the hypocrisy of Biden’s boast of refusing to give the aid package to Ukraine if they didn’t fire their prosecutor investigating the company that Joe’s son worked for. We have spent the last 4 years complaining about the Russians interfering in our election, but it’s OK for our VP to demand they fire someone investigating his son? I know most of the media detests Trump, and his behavior is hard to take at times, but it seems to me that the democrats think it’s fine for the Obama administration to interfere in other countries? Our government has a history of getting us into wars that drag on and on, and President Eisenhower warned us about it after his tenure in office was up. I believe one way to correct this situation would be to install term limits on every elected official of 8 years. I know our elected officials won’t do that, because they won’t want to give up their cushy arrangement.
