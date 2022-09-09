MY EMAIL
Every morning I have to come to my PC and delete, delete, delete. No, my password has not expired. My credit cards are not overdrawn and overdue. What’s this? “If You Were at Camp Lejeune, You Were Exposed to Contaminated Water! Top of Form
“Did you or a loved one serve, live, or work at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between 1953 and 1987?” Here comes the bait: “You may be eligible for Significant Financial Compensation!”
You have probably seen this same come-on in TV ads. The problem of toxic water at the U.S. Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, has been around for years. Now lawyers are trying to turn a buck. It just so happens that, yes, I had been at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 doing my annual Marine Reserve duty, but just for two weeks.
Still, maybe I should join this lawsuit and get my share. But who are they suing? The Marines? The Pentagon? If I win, would the payoff be in canteens, mortars, Off spray or a lifetime supply of deodorant? What if the judge rules my case is frivolous and makes me pay a Significant Financial Compensation?
This would not be the first time a frustrated, overworked judge, with a six-month backlog of cases, slapped down the plaintiff. In 1993, Richard Overton sued Anheuser-Busch for false advertising after he drank a six-pack of Bud Light and the beer failed to produce visions of beautiful women on a sandy beach (as the advertisement seemed to suggest). He sued for $10,000, claiming that Bud Light’s deceptive marketing caused him emotional distress. The trial court threw out the frivolous lawsuit.
In 2005, Roy Pearson took a pair of pants to a Washington, D.C., dry cleaners for alterations. The dry cleaners inadvertently sent the pants to the wrong location. Though the pants were quickly recovered and returned to Pearson, he claimed the pants didn’t belong to him (despite documentation provided showing otherwise). Pearson then sued the owners of the dry cleaners for $67 million in damages. Making this case even more bizarre, Pearson was actually an administrative law judge at the time of the lawsuit.
A Florida trial attorney filed a consumer class-action lawsuit against McDonald’s claiming that the burger giant was charging consumers the same amount for a quarter-pounder as it charges for a quarter pounder with cheese. I do not know the outcome of this particular suit, but speaking of McDonald’s, it leads us to the poster (literally) case of frivolous lawsuits: the $2 million cup of coffee.
We have dealt with this story before, but it’s worth retelling. It involves the well-known but vastly twisted story of 79-year-old Stella Liebeck and McDonald’s. The story has gone up on billboards, quoted by politicians and there are even the annual “Stella Awards” given to frivolous lawsuits.
In February 1992, Liebeck went to a McDonald’s take-out window in Albuquerque, where she ordered a 49-cent cup of coffee. Liebeck was not driving; her nephew, Chris, was. While taking off the lid, the coffee spilled onto her lap, severely burning her.
She was rushed to a hospital where, her treating physician later testified in her lawsuit, it was determined she had third-degree burns over 6 percent of her body and lesser burns over 16 percent. She remained in the hospital for eight days while she underwent skin grafting. Two years of medical treatment followed. The surgeon also testified it was one of the worst scald burns he had ever seen. A professor from UT-Austin who was a burn expert testified the risk involved was unacceptable.
McDonald’s, according to corporate rules, sold its coffee at 180 to 190 degrees. Other establishments, it was charged, sold coffee at substantially lower temperatures, and coffee served at home is generally 135 to 140 degrees. The jury found for Liebeck and awarded her $2.86 million. The amount was set by the jurors. McDonald’s sells 1 billion cups of coffee a year — it generates $1.3 million a day. So the jury fined McDonald’s two days’ coffee sales, or $2.7 million in punitive damages. Other damages brought the total to about $2.86 million, minus $50,000 in expenses not counting legal fees. That amount was reduced by the judge and the parties finally settled out of court for an undisclosed amount less than $600,000 — not $2 million.
Did I mention my coffee burns at Camp Lejeune?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.