Thanks to doctors who saved girl’s sight
On behalf of Tiffany and John Varner, Mackenzie Schnettler and Aaron Schnettler, we would like to thank Dr. Brian and Dr. Darrin Shandley for the excellent care they gave my daughter as well as our family. Their prompt diagnosis and referral to a specialist saved my 14-year-old daughter’s eye.
They have been so supportive and went above and beyond to make sure we were taken care of. At the end of the month, my daughter will receive a cornea transplant to regain her vision.
It’s been a long road, but having such great doctors on our side helped tremendously. Thank you again for everything y’all and the TSO staff have done for us. Words are simply not enough to express our gratitude.
Tiffany Varner, Sweeny
Native Americans share in oppression
When I was a boy I was once called “Geronimo” in a derogatory manner by a white person. That I guess wasn’t as bad as being called a “red N” or a “prairie N.”
I should feel fortunate that I’ve never been stuck by a police night stick or had German shepherds set on me like some of my people were in protesting at the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota not long ago. I personally have never experienced police brutality; instead, I’m proud to say I am a graduate of the Lake Jackson Citizens Police Academy. Twice I have been civilly disobedient, having been involved in the Wounded Knee Stand Off back in 1973, and in 1992 I protested in Tampa, Florida, at the 500-year Columbus celebration where replicas of Columbus’ ships were being displayed.
History has shown what the white people have done to the Native American people. I’m not interested in dredging up old wounds.
What I’m realizing in what has been going on in the recent event of the George Floyd killing by a white police officer is that being an American Indian involves me in a special kind of blackness. The Native American people share with the black folk, who are now known as African Americans, as well as the Jewish people, a similar oppression.
This time a loud voice of the people of the world has been heard. It shouldn’t matter what color people are, but it should matter that all people are human. We are who we are and we are all deserving of respect and caring if we are to make this a better world.
David Kaw, Lake Jackson
World in turmoil most of lifetime
I’ve been thirsting for answers since the JFK election, murder and the Vietnam ordeal amplified by LBJ and Nixon; Nixon’s special counsel and departure; Carter’s Christmas lights blackout, long lines at gas pumps and out-of-sight inflation and interest rates; attempted murder of Reagan; Bush Sr. and Saddam; Clinton and scandals; Bush Jr. “open chad” election insanity, 9-11, Afghanistan and Iraq, QE’s; Obama’s Alinsky’s community organizer background with sealed records, Nobel Prize, Libya’s Gaddafi murder and Benghazi with Hilary and Susan Rice, and Rahm Emanuel’s concerns over “not wanting to waste a good crisis.”
The world has been in turmoil most our lives. Trump’s election response takes the cake with endless coup attempts: “trusted” DOJ, FBI, FISA Court dossier setup and NSA unmasking abuse with impeachment trial capped with COVID-19’s police surveillance state cinched by riots with Antifa masks now required for health, forget identity concealment.
George Floyd’s videotaped murder (like 911’s OTC’s mass murders) reminded me of the media-conviction of the Lee Harvey Oswald lone villain!
Worldwide riots of unprecedented theft, death and destruction on top of COVID reminds of the orchestrated Bolshevik revolution toppling and murdering Czar Nicholas with family and of the Twitter-assisted Arab Spring and the orchestrated days of anarchy at Tahrir Square toppling Egypt’s President Hosni Mubarak.
The pattern of lies and deceit is indelibly seared in our minds. The stage is set for the ravenous prowling lion of darkness! (1 Peter 5:8; John 8:44 and 10:10). Who could possibly be surprised that Trump is targeted next?
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
Similar incidents show police double standard
I was watching Channel 13 News today. It never ceases to amaze me how so many people are treated with kid gloves and others are treated completely different.
Many years ago, there was a group of New Black Panther Party members driving around Houston in three vehicles waving guns in the air. They were armed with shotguns, AK-47s and AR-15s. Just the fact anyone would be waving guns in the air seemed to be acting in a menacing way. Yet the police told the public that there was nothing they could do about them as the New Black Panther members had not threatened anyone.
Yet today, the police detained a white woman for carrying a long gun during the protest concerning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
They said they were going to get with the DA to see if any charges can be filed ag ainst her.
It just boggles my mind how the police can sit there and say they can do nothing about a dozen New Black Panther Party members driving all over Houston waving weapons in the air, but they arrest a white woman for just carrying a long gun in public. Is there still a double standard in our society or are the law enforcement officers afraid of the New Black Panthers?
Is there anyone out there that can answer this question?
Michial E. Lawrence, Brazoria
Confederate statues should be removed
Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, the generals, officers and soldiers who fought for the Confederacy were not heroes deserving our admiration. They waged war against the United States of America in order to preserve an inhumane system of slavery.
I applaud the efforts to remove all monuments glorifying the heroic deeds of Confederate soldiers and renaming all colleges, schools, military bases and any facility named to honor them. Our country should purge all the memorials to our shameful past.
Lawrence T. Jablecki, Angleton
