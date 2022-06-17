Both Finland and Sweden have suddenly shed their neutrality and now want to join NATO. Something about their neighbor to the east wanting to expand, but Turkey objects.
No, wait, not Turkey, but Turkiye. The name change came after the United Nations approved the country’s request as part of a rebranding campaign launched by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last year.
Türkiye — pronounced “tur-key-YAY” — has been the country’s name since 1923 when the new nation was formed following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. Most Turks have used Türkiye to refer to their country as well as the anglicized form, “Turkey.”
Erdogan pushed for the name change last December, saying the new name would better represent Turkish culture and values. The country’s official state broadcaster had also noted the rebranding was aimed at separating Turkey’s association with the bird traditionally linked with Christmas and Thanksgiving in the U.S.
I can see their reasoning. Who wants the name of their country to be the same as a bird deep fried and cut up twice a year? How would we feel if the Turks said, “Let’s slice up this United States and chomp it down?” Or: “Great. We have Texas giblet stew.”
For the Turks, name-changing is not new. In 1930, Constantinople was officially changed to Istanbul. In the music world, some years ago an America singing group called They Might Be Giants had a popular song that went: “Istanbul was Constantinople. Now it’s Istanbul, not Constantinople. So if you’ve a date in Constantinople, she’ll be waiting in Istanbul.” The song ended with: “Why did Constantinople get the works? That’s nobody’s business but the Turks.”
Around the world we have had to rename our maps. Toronto was formerly York. Ottawa was once Bytown. The Russians have had to change a lot of city names. So long Stalingrad and Leningrad. In 2020, the Netherlands dropped “Holland” as part of a rebranding move. Ho Chi Minh won the war. Saigon lost, along with its name. Bombay is now Mumbai. Did billboards along our highways change to Myanmar Shave? Edo was Edo until it was changed to Tokyo in 1868. Paris used to be known as Lutetia, which means a place near a swamp or marsh. “The last time I saw the swamp?”
America can play that game. New Amsterdam became New York. Albany has been Fort Nassau, Fort Orange, Albany and Willemstad, before going back to Albany. Phoenix was named Swilling’s Mill. Pittsburgh was known as Fort Duquesne, Fort Pitt, Pittsburgh, Pittsburg and then Pittsburgh once again. On the other hand, Chicago’s name was derived from a Miami-Illinois word “shikaakwa,” or the “smelly onion.”
The movement stemming from Black Lives Matter and a need to obscure if not forget our past has had an effect on names. Some Rhode Islanders no longer appreciated the state’s official name: State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. It smacked of slavery. In 2020, a referendum passed to drop the “and Providence Plantations” part.
Here in Texas Confederate statues have been toppled, school names have been changed but not any place names — so far. You’re safe Jefferson Davis County, same with the Hill Country village of Stonewall. Robert Lee is the county seat of Coke County, and there’s no plans to change the name, maybe because they left out the E.
Our state capital is no longer in Waterloo. The new name, Austin, came about because of a buffalo hunt. After Republic of Texas Vice President Mirabeau B. Lamar visited the area during a buffalo-hunting expedition around 1837, he proposed that the republic’s capital, then located in Houston, be relocated there. In 1839, the site was officially chosen as the seventh and final location for the capital of the Republic of Texas. Shortly thereafter, the name was changed to Austin in honor of Stephen F. Austin. “Keep Waterloo Weird” just doesn’t have the same panache.
Today, Texas has several city names that could be changed, but I like them, like Bug Tussle and Cut and Shoot. Does Nameless have an unlisted ZIP code? Dime Box: Residents once paid 10 cents per week for postal service. DISH (all caps), a rural North Texas town formerly known as Clark, agreed in 2005 to become DISH as part of a publicity stunt with Dish Network to get its residents free satellite service.
As to what we think about this latest name change? That’s nobody’s business but the Turkiyes.
