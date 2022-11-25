ACCLAIMS
False information that has been floating around social media for years about how much of a donation to major nonprofits don’t make it to the needy now found a niche in the comments on our page this week.
The commenter said people shouldn’t put their spare change or paper money into the Salvation Army red kettles or make a donation to the Christian organization because very little of it actually goes to the needy. It’s an example of how an untruth repeated often enough becomes the truth for some people.
About 83 percent of every dollar donated to the Salvation Army goes directly into its programs, which include rent and utility assistance, a soup kitchen, a homeless shelter, career training, educational camps and its other ministries. The part that doesn’t pays for the Army’s internal costs, such as maintaining its building and paying the salaries of local officers and employees — the same expenses of any other church and most charities.
The Brazoria County operation, headquartered in Freeport, has two major programs during the holiday season.
The ubiquitous red kettles can be seen and heard at major retailers around the county, most of them staffed by volunteers from church groups, businesses and schools. People who would like to help can sign up at register2ring.org to find available times and locations convenient to them.
It also has the Angel Tree program, where people pick paper ornaments from a tree at Brazos Mall containing wish lists for children from families in need. It is not entirely occupied by toys, but also has basics such as coats and shoes.
Anyone who is uncomfortable giving to the Salvation Army has many other options to give their dollars and time, many which provide similar services. The Brazoria County Dream Center’s efforts both during the holidays and throughout the year rival anything a local or national nonprofit accomplishes.
Regardless of where people put their money or time, we’re hopeful they rely on more than “we’ve heard” and social media posts to determine the worth of an organization and how it carries out its mission. If they do, they would not hesitate to support the Salvation Army.
ACCLAIM
Character development program worthwhile
Lack of discipline. Not putting in the work. Loss of focus.
All are problems mentioned by coaches that their student-athletes experience during the course of the season. The issues generally are mentioned when talking about a loss.
That reality demonstrates the value of pairing teaching teenagers both what they need to play the sport at a high level and be a high-level person on and off the field. Character counts.
Brazosport ISD has implemented 2Words Character Development, a video-based curriculum for coaches and athletes across all sports. The program was founded by Stephen Mackey, who has spent more than a decade as a motivational speaker to help athletes and coaches find a connection between sports and life.
Each video includes a written lesson containing sections for coaches, captains on teams, athletes and parents/guardians. The athletes’ family members can also get involved through the parent portal, which Brazosport ISD has set up through Google Classroom.“Every athletic program has already been doing some kind of character development; that’s just natural in sports,” said Richard Sincere, Brazosport High School’s athletic character coach. “But we wanted to implement something across the board that will be consistent from seventh grade to 12th grade with all five schools that have athletics.”
The purpose of sports, in its purest form, is to use athletics to create better young men and women. Putting a character component into the equation, going beyond stats and win-losses, will provide student-athletes with things far more valuable later in life than old war stories.
