THE BACKYARD
Dig, dig, dig . Maybe 6 feet down would do it. Or 10, just to be safe. Maybe I should move into the tenth floor of a building. Why? Because the Russians are coming, or at least their nukes, and I need a bomb shelter.
Yes, once again we must get ready for an atomic war. You see, on Oct. 1 Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Putin strongman who runs Russia’s Chechen Republic, called for “low-yield nuclear weapons” to be used against Ukraine. Putin threatened last month that Russia might use “all defense methods at our disposal,” including nuclear weapons, to protect Russian “territorial integrity.” Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said Oct. 6 the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis when many feared a nuclear war might be imminent. Even that famed nuclear scientist, Elon Musk, tweeted that “nuclear war probability is rising rapidly.”
And get this: Polymarket, a cryptocurrency betting site, is currently taking bets on “Will Russia use a nuclear weapon before 2023?” The current odds on the use of an “offensive” nuclear weapon are 1-20. This means, if you correctly bet nuclear weapons will be used, you stand to collect $18.97 from a $1 bet after site fees are processed. Conversely, if you rightly guess they won’t be used you will win $1.04, for the same $1 stake.
So don’t throw away your stocks of Sterno, bottled water, non-perishable food and plenty of beer for the forthcoming Armageddon. Houstonians must be particularly prepared because experts in the federal government say that a nuclear attack on U.S. soil would most likely target one of six cities: New York, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles or Washington, D.C. Their criteria for these targets include “places with significant infrastructure facilities,” i.e. our gentlemen’s clubs. No, actually our port, oil and gas industry, our massive petrochemical plants and our billionaires who own them.
Fortunately, we are prepared.
Actually, we’re not.
In 1961, around the height of the Cold War, the feds launched the Community Fallout Shelter Program which designated safe places to hide after a nuclear attack. Most shelters were on the upper floors of high-rise building, so they were meant to protect people only from radiation and not the blast itself. Cities were responsible for stocking those shelters with food and sanitation and medical supplies paid for by the federal government. Funding for the program ran out in the 1970s. In 1971, New York City officials began removing the yellow signs that once marked these shelters. None of those six target cities have designated fallout shelters anymore.
Remember those yellow signs? I haven’t seen one in years. Does anyone still have a backyard bomb shelter? (Incidentally, how do you dig a bomb shelter in the upper floor of a high-rise building?) Our school children no longer are taught to hide under their desks to minimize turning into a glowing ash. Now they are taught to hide from 18-year-old gunmen carrying an AR-15-style rifle. And as of last November, a nuclear shelter turned bunker data center in Montgomery County was for sale. And the Russkies don’t want to waste bombs on under-populated places, so consider Alaska.
Fortunately, there are steps we can take to avoid being enveloped in nukes. Houston has plans for a disaster – hurricanes. Greater Houston has been the site of 25 federally declared disasters in just 40 years, nearly one-third of which have occurred since 2015. All but one of these recent disasters (the COVID-19 pandemic) have involved flooding and/or hurricanes. Can we add the Great Freeze Uri? In case you don’t have a bomb shelter yourself, (for info on how to build one, Google Hitler: bunker) check with your neighbors who may have a fortified hole. Look for someone who wears camouflaged outfits, sports bumper stickers on his pickup (with a fully loaded gun rack) reading: “I Don’t Break For Wokes” and votes a straight party ticket. Guess which party. Don’t bother seeking out any neighbor who drives an electric-powered Volvo, has a bumper sticker reading: “Keep Running For Something, Beto” and votes a straight party ticket. Guess which party. Be exceptionally nice to the first guy. Laugh at his jokes about Sleepy Joe, offer him a chaw and say he looks spiffy in his white sheet with the cone. When the sirens wail, you may need to hide in his backyard bunker. Bring beer.
