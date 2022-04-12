You’ve heard this story before, because we’ve reported this story before, but the taxable values for the county, city, school districts and other entities is about to go up.

Way up — between 30 and 40 percent for many of them.

This editorial first appeared in the April 6 edition of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.