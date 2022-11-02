From the tender age of 18 months old when my parents brought me home to a high-rise condominium in Kuala Lumpur from the orphanage, I’ve been a daddy’s girl.
My dad liked the color blue, so it became my favorite color, with light blue-grey, the same as my daddy’s eyes, as my favorite shade.
He liked fishing and country music, so I did too.
I got my exceptional love of reading from lying in bed at night in my bedroom that was adjacent to my parent’s and watching my dad reading “Lonesome Dove” for the 100th time by night light after working a 12-hour shift at the sheriff’s office.
He made me into the storyteller I am today by passing on his own stories of life traveling the world, first in the military then the oilfields.
My dad was a proud Navy man who served on the USS Antietam during World War II. After he got kicked out of the Army at the age of 15 for being underage, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country for two years at the tail end of the war, which ensured he did not see action.
At the age of 88, not long before his death, he still talked about his days in the service, demonstrating the pride he had in serving his country.
His stories consisted mostly of adventures on the ship and the camaraderie of his fellow Navy men, but there were also hard times he was not too keen on sharing. If you knew my father, you knew he didn’t keep much close to the vest. He was quite an open book. The losses he endured must have been deep, because he didn’t speak of them very often, the memories seared in his memory remaining painful to access.
Not every soldier had the privilege to pass their legacy on like my father. I am deeply grateful for his service and can’t imagine not having his stories that helped me understand the man that he was through the life that he lived.
That is why we must never forget about those lost service members whose stories never got told, taken with them into unmarked graves.
An opportunity to honor our servicemen and fallen heroes presents itself Thursday when the Exchange Club of Angleton brings a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider to town.
The original tomb in the Arlington National Cemetery began as a tribute to fallen American service members from World War I who lost their lives in battle and whose identities couldn’t be determined. Remains from the unidentified fallen of other wars were later added.
The memorial celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.
Not all Americans can make it to the original monument honoring service and sacrifice, but they will have an opportunity to pay tribute with the replica’s visit.
If you get the chance to see it, you should take it. Even though it’s not the genuine monument, its symbolism is unmistakable.
At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the replica will make its way through Angleton from the La Quinta Inn, 2400 W. Mulberry St. to where it will be staged at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry St.
Tickets for the One Nation Under God luncheon hosted by the Exchange Club at 11:30 a.m. in the K of C Hall in Angleton are still available for $25 each. Luncheon guests will hear about the replica and importance of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider then be allowed a private viewing from 1 to 2 p.m.
The public is invited to a free viewing of the replica from 3 to 6:30 p.m. People are encouraged to get in line early as lines have stretched down the block during displays of the replica elsewhere.
Take a moment to think about those who have given their lives for you and fallen in war, but maybe also think about those who survived too. Maybe its your grandfather, father, uncle or brother. Maybe you have a loved one in the service today.
What they have done to ensure we live freely to make those memorable moments with the ones we love daily is no small feat, nor should it ever be forgotten.
Seeing the replica will remind me of my father — the way he proudly wore his Navy cap and jacket as he reminisced about the war. I will also think of the stories that remain untold and the men who fell for my continued freedom, especially those whose names have been lost to history but their sacrifices have not.
