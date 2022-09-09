ACCLAIM
Cracking down on violators does not usually make law enforcement figures more popular, but the work Clute Police Officer Cole Mezzino does to get impaired drivers off the road puts him on the A-list.
Mezzino, a Danbury resident, was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his continued efforts combating driving while intoxicated offenses, receiving the top DWI enforcer award Aug 17 during the organization’s law enforcement recognition awards.
Officer Mezzino is delivering a dent in the number of drunk drivers on our roads, making them safer for the community at large. Dealing with inebriated individuals cannot be an easy task, but Mezzino is firm and holds them to the law.
“DWI is one of the leading causes of death in Texas, and I believe in the United States, so the fact that it’s a reckless choice somebody makes that costs people — a lot of people — their lives, their family. Their lives are torn apart by the actions of people who make this decision,” Mezzino said.
While it’s not an easy position to be in, it’s comforting to have officers like Mezzino fighting the good fight to continue to save lives.
“It’s kind of satisfying and knowing that for everyone that you catch, those are potential lives saved,” Mezzino said.
ACCLAIM
Franklin’s efforts to keep children safe prove heroic
Sometimes playing it safe does pay off.
Former teacher and co-founder of Safetytown Barbara Franklin received the Texas State Board of Education Heroes for Children Award in Austin on Sept 2 for her work to make life better for children.
Safetytown is a two-week program for first-graders each summer on Brazosport ISD campuses that teaches them about traffic rules and other ways to stay safe. It includes a miniature town laid out on the gym floor, complete with streets, sidewalks, stoplights, buildings and other traffic devices. Children on tricycles and other manually powered vehicles practice basic safety lessons and “prevent needless child accidents,” according to the nomination letter sent to the SBOE by Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey.
Thoughtfulness is apparent in Franklin’s desire to bring Safetytown to low-income children in the community.
“When you calculate the numbers over the years, the safety impact on students is in the thousands,” said Danny Massey in his nomination letter to the SBOE.
Providing these skills and knowledge to these young and impressionable children is not only important, it’s a true asset for parents as well.
Franklin is a former elementary teacher who taught third, fourth and special education classes. With six children and seven grandchildren, the program has made a personal impact on her family, whose members have either volunteered or gone through the program themselves, she said.
“When I had my own children, I realized how much time I spent trying to keep them safe. I wanted to help children from lower-income families live safer lives,” Franklin said.
The award, given annually to one person in each of the 15 board districts, honors volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to student learning or who have demonstrated sustained periods of involvement and support of public education. We think Franklin is frankly deserving of it.
ACCLAIM
M&M wrapper? Think of Stan
Surfside Tourism Director Michelle Booth and resident Suzy Mitchell don’t take rejection well. That’s not a bad thing.
Faced with a big “no” when she requested to bring Keep Texas Beautiful mascot Darrell the Barrel to Surfside due to scheduling and the small village not meeting population criteria for a state-level anti-litter dignitary, Booth decided to make a mascot of her own instead.
With the assistance of Mitchell, Booth created Stan the Trashcan Man, a blue-barreled mascot to help educate the community and make an impact to deter littering on Surfside beach.
“I just think they’re going to get a real kick out of it as far as the community, but our tourists are going to benefit more because it’s going to make things fun,” Mitchell said. “They’re going to like that and they’re going to remember to pick up their trash before they leave. The community is going to love him.”
With a full-time population of only 600, sometimes smaller communities need to fight for the same benefits as larger ones. It did not stand in the Surfside friends’ way of bringing something that provides joy and education to residents and visitors.
Booth and Mitchell should be commended for creating a “yes” where there was once a “no.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.