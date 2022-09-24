Krista Funk approached Lake Jackson City Council in summer 2020 to argue crossing guards were needed at the intersection of FM 2004 and That Way so her kids and others from her Northwood subdivision can safely walk to Bess Brannen Elementary School.
The Lake Jackson Traffic Commission considered the same request in 2005 and 2006, but voted in 2006 against the idea.
Not surprisingly, the problem of children having to race across a busy state highway to get to school has not gone away. While we don’t have hard data readily available, it’s reasonable to think that with more people moving into Richwood, Lake Jackson and other communities, increased traffic has made the concerns even worse.
With some new blood on the council since those non-decisions happened, it appears city leaders are ready to get serious about finding a solution — and it might be easier than expensive proposals pitched in the past. For the sake of Northwood families, let’s hope so.
When council members Monday night asked audience members for their thoughts, Northwood resident Danielle Nelson offered two suggestions — move the yield line back to allow for better pedestrian visibility at the right turning lane and add three to five seconds to give kids more time to cross before the light changes.
“I’m not trying to spend a bunch of money or use resources that aren’t necessary in order for the cars to be able to see the kids crossing because it’s only 10 seconds and my kids are just bolting,” Nelson said.
Councilman Chase Blanchard offered another idea — making the intersection a four-way stop. When the crosswalk light is pushed, if all lights at the intersection went red, it would allow for a safe crossing, he said.
None of those possibilities will cost the city any money — more than $15,000 a year for two crossing guards or tens of thousands to build a raised crosswalk. They also wouldn’t require any extra effort from Brazosport ISD, which in the past had to bus children from one side of a busy Highway 332 to another before the overpasses were built.
City Manager Modesto Mundo had a meeting scheduled with state highway officials and planned to discuss potential answers with them. Lake Jackson’s elected leaders encourage that dialogue as well as one with Brazosport ISD to finally resolve an issue in the foreseeable future.
It is encouraging to see residents, city administrators and elected officials all participating in reasonable discussions to address a problem they all agree needs to be fixed.
