Discussions for Angleton, Freeport and Clute to partner on an animal control facility is a logical transition after the existing agreement for a shared shelter in Lake Jackson expires next year.
Lake Jackson, which has expressed dissatisfaction with how the SPCA of Brazoria County operated the shelter under the current joint agreement, chose to build a new facility of its own. The decision left it unclear how Freeport and Clute would deal with the animals it collects. Angleton’s outreach could resolve that question.
Neither Clute nor Freeport have the volume of strays and abandoned animals to justify the expense of operating their own shelters. Sharing a facility and the staff to operate it is a reasonable course both for those cities’ residents and for the proper care of the animals.
For Angleton, the support of nearby cities would allow it to upgrade its shelter and help cover the cost of staffing it already shoulders. Dedicated shelter staff and volunteers would allow animal control officers to spend more time on their larger mission of controlling strays and addressing cases of neglect and abuse.
“We all agreed to explore and make sure we’re not completely putting the amount on Angleton,” Angleton Mayor Jason Perez said. “There will be shared responsibility equally with the cities, whether financially or through volunteer efforts.”
The benefit of a larger facility to handle the three cities’ animals would be a more centralized place for county residents to adopt animals. In pragmatic terms, a larger selection of animals and more regular staffing can enhance adoption efforts, creating more furever homes.
Finances will be the bottom line on whether the three cities can join in a shelter operation. Clute has made clear its budgetary constraints in what it can contribute — roughly what it puts toward the Lake Jackson shelter — and Freeport is looking at its numbers to see what makes sense.
One possible inhibitor for the Brazosport cities is geographical. They likely would want to use a temporary holding facility to limit the number of trips that must be made daily to drop off animals in Angleton, especially given current gas prices. The cost of those 30-mile round trips can add up quickly.
With the proper arrangement, both financial and logistical, Angleton, Freeport and Clute can provide a beneficial animal shelter operation that ensures proper humane care for animals and meets the needs of each member.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
