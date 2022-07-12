While it is pretty common, especially during this year’s series of heat waves, for Southern Brazoria County to have the “feels like” temperature top 100-plus degrees, having the actual temperature crest at that level is not. But that is how warm it got at the official National Weather Service station Sunday evening when the high hit 101. Throw in the humidity, and it felt like more than 110 degrees.
And we are in the “cool” part of Texas.
With the exception of the state’s Gulf Coast, a swath along the Louisiana border and mountainous far West Texas, triple-digit high temperatures continued Monday, prompting state power regulators to call for Texans to conserve as much electricity as possible. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said demand set a record Sunday and it expected it to do so again Monday after businesses reopened for the work week.
The good news is ERCOT does not expect rolling blackouts to be required this week, in part because winds that power the turbines in West Texas are forecast to pick up and contribute more electricity. On Monday, the state’s wind fields were expected to generate just 10 percent of their capacity, according to ERCOT.
Solar fields should not have any problems as the drought-stricken state continues to bake under a series of cloud- and rain-free conditions.
The call for energy conservation measures during the afternoon is not unusual in Texas during the peak heating months of July and August. For Texans to comply with those calls is important both for ensuring there is enough electricity to go around and to avoid sticker shock when the power bills start arriving.
Texans can save 10 percent on their electric bills raising their thermostat by 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day, according to a report from Reliant Energy. Technology has made that especially easy to do with programmable thermostats, allowing residents to raise their thermostats as they walk out the door for work and setting it to drop back down in time to provide a cool home for people to return from work, errands or other activities.
For families with children, it is a great opportunity to take advantage of the county’s cooling centers in local Brazoria County Library System branches. Most have activities in the afternoon, keeping the kids occupied while giving the home cooling system a break.
We also have to remember our neighbors during these potentially deadly conditions. Many people in older homes don’t have central air-conditioning, and providing them fans and energy-efficient window units can prevent tragedy. If they worry about the effect those devices have on their own, invite them over to cool down or offer to take them to a cooling station.
It’s a safe bet conditions will not be easing up anytime soon, and each of us should do anything we can do individually to contribute to the greater good. Texas has a finite amount of energy it can produce, and most Texans have a finite amount of money in which to pay for it. Conservation helps on both ends.
