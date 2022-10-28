THE CALENDAR
Today is Monday, or maybe Tuesday. No, it must be Monday, because I am feeling tired, hungover, grumpy. Remember that Carpenters song? “Rainy Days and Mondays Always Get Me Down.” This is because Mondays mean the weekend is over and the work week — or school week or whatever — begins and your life is back to the grind. (Some call Thursday “Friday eve.” I like that.)
So this is the drill for 52 weeks of the year. Or not. And, in case you didn’t notice, Earth experienced its shortest-ever recorded days in June and July of this year. We’ve got a lot to cover, so hang on.
The exact number of weeks in a year is 52.143 — we have those 52 weeks and a little more. To get back on course, the Gregorian calendar gives us the leap year when February has 29 days, which occurs every four years, except for years that are divisible by 100 and not divisible by 400. Thus the year 2000 should have been a leap year but wasn’t.
Still with me?
As for weeks: “The sun makes days, seasons, and years, and the moon makes months, but people invented weeks,” wrote Jill Lepore in the Nov. 15, 2021, edition of the New Yorker. But why seven days? One theory is that each of the four phases of the moon (full, waxing, half and waning) lasts about seven days. Or we can look to the Bible. In Genesis: God rested on the seventh day. Roman Emperor Constantine adopted the seven-day week for official use in AD 321, making the Day of the Sun a legal holiday.
We have allocated certain days for certain pursuits called weekiness. Monday Night Football is an example, although today (this is still Monday, right?) we have football on TV almost every night. Lepore quotes historian David M. Henkin who maintains weekliness came into play about 200 years ago, mostly widespread in the U.S. In some places, market days were on Saturdays when the rural folks would come to town to sell their tomatoes and buy tomato seeds. Worship on Sundays. Also there was factory life with paydays: Saturdays. Saturday night was a night out. Add Sunday as a day of rest and you’ve got a weekend. Since workers tended to turn up late or not at all on Mondays, bosses began insisting that they turn up, promptly, on Monday morning. Monday through Saturday morning became the work week and the school week.
Here in Houston, the story goes, George Hermann of Hermann Hospital, Hermann Park, etc., had forests out in Fort Bend County. His lumberjacks would come into Houston on the weekends and get gloriously drunk, arrested and jailed. Hermann would have to come to town each Monday morning with a couple of wagons and bail them out. That shot half of Monday. So he gave a spot of land — today it’s the park and pool in front of City Hall — with the stipulation that any drunk who could stagger to that plot would not be arrested. It’s only a story, so don’t try that ploy. Incidentally, at age 18, Hermann joined the 26th Texas Cavalry, Confederate Army. Should we return his gifts?
OK, why have you felt behind ever since June and July and that centrifugal force may be throwing you into space? That’s because, according to the Charlotte Observer, scientists are debating whether the planet is literally spinning faster. Generally, Earth completes a full turn on its axis every 24 hours. But on June 29, the planet had its shortest day on record, as researchers observed midnight arrived 1.59 milliseconds earlier than usual. That record came close to being broken a month later when July 26 arrived 1.5 milliseconds earlier. When the Earth spins faster, the days grow shorter.
Some scientists say the faster spin is due to movements within Earth’s molten core which is shifting the mass of the planet. Others attribute the increased speed to the “Chandler Wobble,” a wobbly movement of the Earth’s axis that occurs because the globe is not completely spherical. And then there are those troublesome lab rats who blame climate change, such as the melting and freezing of glaciers. I blame global warming for Hurricane Harvey, the Houston Texans’ quarterback and COVID-19, 20 and 21, but it never occurred to me to blame global warming on my being 1.5 milliseconds early, or late, not to mention feeling tired, hungover and grumpy. This is particularly true on rainy Mondays.
