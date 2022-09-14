If you live in the Sweeny School District, you also live in — and pay taxes to — the Sweeny Hospital District, which has $36 million of your taxes sitting in its savings account.
And the recently proposed tax rate is projected to add even more, bringing the total to $38.3 million. Of that, $17 million will be used for a down payment on the new hospital, but $21.3 million is intended to just sit in savings for a rainy day. More than 300 rainy days, actually.
To explain that, it’s prudent for a rural community hospital to keep cash on hand for unforeseen expenses or loss of revenue. One measure of a hospital’s financial health is how many days it could operate if it received no revenue of any kind, or “days of cash operating expenses on hand.” The national average for 2020 was about six months.
The last loan agreement for the new hospital required three months. The hospital district currently has a nine-month reserve and the proposed tax rate and very conservative expense budget will push it beyond 10 months. By “very conservative budget,” what I mean is the district is forecasting 6 percent less revenue for next year and 14 percent higher expenses, for a net financial performance 20 percent worse than this year. That should more than cover even the worst scenario.
Putting the tax rate into perspective, this year’s rate is double Angleton-Danbury hospital’s. It’s more than the county, road and bridge, drainage district, emergency services district and Port Freeport taxes COMBINED. It’s equal to the 2021 tax rate for the City of Clute. The rate proposed for next year is 12 times the proposed port tax rate.
Most board members did not understand last September that they were budgeting a $5.1 million cash surplus for this year. Operations having gone better than expected so far, it now looks like more than $8 million will be pocketed.
If your home was appraised at $200,000 and you have a homestead exemption, you paid around $850 to the hospital. More than $700 of that is projected to end up in savings. The $8 million surplus tax money is enough to totally overhaul the Brazoria sewer plant TWICE. It’s enough to “correctly” dredge open the mouth of the San Bernard River.
Four candidates filed to run for the hospital board last spring with three goals in mind — put good project management practices in place to get the new hospital built, improve transparency so the public can see and have a say in hospital business, and pass a balanced budget. We failed to get enough of the hundreds of people who agreed with us to drive into town and vote, and now there’s not much hope of accomplishing the first two.
On the new hospital project, we’ve paid to design a hospital on FM 524, and a three-story hospital at the current site, and a two-story concrete structure at the current site, and now a steel structure.
In May, the board mistakenly thought they accepted a Guaranteed Maximum Price from the construction contractor. In September, that contract still doesn’t exist. Logistics of squeezing a new building into the front parking lot of the current hospital are still being sorted out.
As for transparency, voters have never been given a valid reason for changing the location of the new hospital. Until a few weeks ago, the hospital web site still touted a three-story new building. Voters were not able to see the proposed budget last year until it was presented for a vote, and a request to comment on it was denied.
If you believe it’s long past time for Sweeny hospital to stop hoarding your tax dollars, do these three things. First, use the hospital.
They’re good at the things a small hospital can do, and full utilization reduces the need for tax subsidy. Second, talk to the board members. You can find their names on the hospital website. Be polite and constructive, but tell them that with inflation at a 40-year high, you want to keep your money and not pile more into a “just in case” savings account. Tell them to adopt a tax rate that balances the budget, and in the extremely unlikely event an increase is needed in future years, assure them you would support it.
Finally, attend and be heard at the special meeting to adopt the rate, currently planned for Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the hospital conference room.
When is enough enough? Now.
