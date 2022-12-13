Over the last couple of weeks since Elon Musk took over Twitter, internal files from the company before he bought the platform have been released showing it didn’t play fair with all points of view.
The “bombshell” revelations from those internal communications shouldn’t shock anyone, as social media platforms picking and choosing what to highlight and suppress with their hidden algorithms has been an open secret for about as long as they’ve been around. Conservatives feel particularly affronted because they believe the files support their contention Facebook, Twitter and their brethren have a liberal bias.
As corporations, though, they can have whatever bias they want. And under a free market system, we shouldn’t be encouraging the government to stick its nose into what companies can and cannot advocate.
Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., would disagree, as he believes the federal government needs to regulate the platforms, just as it claims oversight of radio and television stations.
“Google, Twitter, all of these … Facebook, they’re unregulated and you can’t sue them,” Graham said on Fox News. “They are the largest companies in the history of the world and a consumer has no recourse. We need to fix that.”
Graham points to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides cover for social media platforms when a third party’s content deemed offensive is screened or blocked. He believes that protection is allowing the platforms to bar content with which it disagrees, such as COVID information that goes against the public narrative or the Hunter Biden laptop story.
The problem with the argument is every mass media outlet on a routine basis picks and chooses what it reports and how it reports it. Some of those outlets do so for political reasons without apology. All qualify as occupants of the public square often cited as a reason to allow social media to serve as a free-for-all of any and all opinions.
Just as historians can point to Prohibition as a bad idea tried and failed, the same can be done with the Fairness Doctrine, a previous federal effort to regulate speech in the public square.
Introduced in 1949, the Federal Communications Commission sought to provide a level playing field for radio and the growing new medium of television. It required broadcasters to devote a portion of its air time to addressing controversial issues of public interest and to do so in a way to gave equal time to both sides of the matter.
Broadcasters voluntarily complied with the rule, but when conservative talk radio rose to prominence in the 1980s, Republicans who made up the majority of the FCC successfully eliminated the policy to prevent it from requiring to provide equal access to the airwaves by liberal opponents.
“The intrusion by government into the content of programming occasioned by the enforcement of [the fairness doctrine] restricts the journalistic freedom of broadcasters … (and) actually inhibits the presentation of controversial issues of public importance to the detriment of the public and the degradation of the editorial prerogative of broadcast journalists,” the FCC argued in revoking the doctrine on constitutional grounds.
Another FCC official, Newton N. Minow, famously gave his assessment of the state of television at the 1961 convention of the National Association of Broadcasters. It similarly fits modern social media.
“I invite each of you to sit down in front of your own television set when your station goes on the air and stay there, for a day, without a book, without a magazine, without a newspaper, without a profit and loss sheet or a rating book to distract you,” he said. “Keep your eyes glued to that set until the station signs off. I can assure you that what you will observe is a vast wasteland.”
Social media is the modern wasteland of misinformation and assault on useful brain cells. The platforms should be held accountable for their decisions on what to include and what they bar, but that accountability must remain with users, not the government.
