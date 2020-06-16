It should take more than giving a public health official your word to be considered recovered from the novel coronavirus, but that appears to be all that is required.
After weeks of telling us how easily transmittable the new strain of the virus is, there is no requirement someone who tested positive for the disease it spawns be retested to prove they are over it before being christened as recovered. All it apparently takes, according to public health officials, is a declaration by the infected person that they have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for a specific period of time.
There likely are a lot of probationers who wish that’s all it took for them to pass their mandatory drug and alcohol screenings. Instead of being handed a plastic cup, they could just tell their probation officer they hadn’t used and receive a clear report of compliance.
Yes, that would be ridiculous. So is letting people out of quarantine without ensuring beyond their word they’re not still able to spread potentially deadly disease to loved ones, co-workers or fellow shoppers.
The rather lax protocols for deeming a COVID patient recovered are not the fault of local officials. Initially, relying on a person’s honesty was primarily the product of the limited number of test kits available. It was more important for those kits to be saved for determining whether people suspected of having the disease actually did. The supply was insufficient to test the same person multiple times at the risk of others going undiagnosed.
Testing, while still not at promised levels, is more readily available now across Texas and the country, making it more reasonable to swab someone who has been symptom-free for a specific period of time. That extra step would provide added assurance someone does not still pose a risk to public health.
It is unlikely, however, any federal or state mandate for retesting is coming considering the dismissiveness both those levels of government are displaying toward limiting further spread of the disease. Given that laissez faire attitude by government, coupled with those who dropped any consideration of masking up or social distancing amid rising infection and hospitalization rates, retesting before declaring someone recovered should be standard practice beyond hoping the person who tested positive take that responsibility onto themselves.
