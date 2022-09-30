ACCLAIM
Those in professions that interact with kids are seen as role models whether they deem it their responsibility to be good influences or not. Often, this is taken for granted and sometimes showing up to clock in is all that can be mustered for the day. It’s people like Brazosport ISD Officer Adam Poindexter that go above and beyond and show up in more ways than one, that’s to be commended.
Poindexter received the Taylor Whitley Foundation Show Up Award for Brazosport ISD staff on Sept. 9 because he made the effort to “show up, give a flip, and repeat.”
Tara McGaughey, a Bess Brannen Elementary teacher, posted about Poindexter on the foundation’s Facebook page.
McGaughey’s son began kindergarten this school year and faced a lot of anxiety during the first couple of weeks. He had just lost his aunt, McGaughey’s sister, with whom he had a close relationship. Poindexter had been good friends with her son’s aunt, she said.
Poindexter not only befriended his former friend’s nephew in the child’s time of need, but he also fills the position of role model for many of the students he interacts with daily.
“I pretty much take care of them like they’re my own kids. Like I’ve got 1,000 kids who I’ve gotta watch out for. And you know, it’s a true calling that I’m so happy to have the opportunity to do,” Poindexter said.
Not only did McGaughey see the extraordinary efforts Poindexter takes in his work, but so does his supervisor, Police Chief Wade Nichols.
“Adam’s only been with me probably the last school year..and he just shows up for work with a positive attitude, willing to help any way that he can,” Nichols said.
An employee that understands the influence and impact they’re making when it comes to the lives of the children they interact with, who also takes it seriously, deserves to be recognized in a big way.
ACCLAIM
Mural will draw people downtown
The efforts of Danielle Meyer, director of communications with the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol, the council, resident Betty Alcalca and artists Anat Ronen and Sylvia Blanco are great for the city of Freeport residents.
They all took the initiative to highlight a need in the city to revitalize and bring joy to a community that often gets overlooked by bringing a mural art piece to downtown.
As a way to promote joy, reduce stress, and bring engagement into the community, the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol created the Happiness Project with the intent to beautify the city.
The mural features the beach, butterflies, the river, a redfish and other Freeport-inspired images.
“I felt I was bringing new life, the beginning of new life and setting the mark for things to start changing,” Ronen said.
Alcala is the building owner where the mural was painted. She felt the mural would bring the community that she grew up in and loves together.
“We want to bring people down there, and a mural will help with that,” Alcala said. “I think it’s just an opportunity to get some foot traffic down there and show people we care about that area and that we have hope to build it back up again.”
Art is a great way to bring people together to enjoy the work, make memories, and promote friendly conversations. This initiative is a great step for Freeport and its residents in the direction of promoting city pride and bringing in more businesses and community involvement. Kudos to this group who made the effort with this mural.
A SHAME
Keep reporters out of the eye of the storm
Jim Cantore is a legendary figure during hurricanes. The Weather Channel meteorologist knows no fear, putting himself out in the middle of nature’s fury to demonstrate how bad the driving rain and wind are as the storm comes ashore.
To their credit, knowing how ferocious Hurricane Ian would be as it hit Southwest Florida this week, he and his Weather Channel colleagues sported batting helmets to help protect themselves, though how well the headgear would hold up against a flying road sign is questionable.
More questionable is why so many television channels find it necessary to put their reporters in harm’s way at all. Sure, there is a compelling visual element — the bread and butter of TV news — but a reporter is just as capable of determining streets are flooding and the wind is really picking up from a place that doesn’t risk their life.
One of our admonitions to staff when covering a disaster is to put their personal safety first. While weather experts and storm chasers undoubtedly head into the eye of the storm willingly, having them do so is both unnecessary and unwise.
