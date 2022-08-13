In The Facts’ opinion piece Aug. 9, it’s asserted the proposal to build a magnesium plant across from Bridge Harbor is just another case of NIMBY (not in my back yard). I don’t deny I don’t want this facility in my neighborhood, but there are several facts being ignored.
First, this is in fact a residential neighborhood. It’s zoned residential, otherwise there would be no need for a zoning change. How does this compare to the LNG facility off the levee near Oyster Creek? A more fair comparison would be if it were planned adjacent to Northwood. Our county’s history with magnesium production is actually mentioned. If you’d ever been inside the mag cells, you would’ve left that one out. Dow demoed them years ago.
Second, there are valid concerns about utilities. We lost water service for a whole day last month because of a leak. We already have low water pressure issues during peak usage times. There are persistent rumors about adding Surfside to Freeport’s system. All this water comes through one pipe. Is the city opening itself up to litigation over lost production and upsets for defaulting on its obligation to supply water to a manufacturing process that needs it? Where does all this water go after it’s been used? How do the contaminants affect our treatment plant? And what about electricity?
For decades our service has been tenuous at best. Out past the levee we all know we can count on losing power first and being without it the longest. It happens so often I’d be surprised if there’s even one house without at least a 4-kilowatt generator maintained in ready condition. Does Kisuma realize the very real likelihood of being offline for 20 days after a tropical storm?
And where’s our EDC on this? Is this really in the best interest for Freeport? Were they even informed? We found out by word of mouth Sunday evening before the Monday vote. How’s that for transparency?
I’m all for investment and jobs, but there are reasons for zoning. It affects investment decisions in the future, not to mention current property values.
