What a year it was. A great president in the White House, peace across the land, the economy booming. Of course, I’m talking about 1949. This past year we are still disputing ballots from elections held last November. We re-elected Larry, Moe and Curly to run Texas. Then there were the bad days.
However, we no longer have to boil our water. That slight accident put Houston’s water system right there with Jakarta, Ouagadougou and Dhaka. Also, happily, we didn’t have another Ice Storm Uri because Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law banishing “deep freezes, droughts and books we deem unfit for children.”
Remember when Abbott said: “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets.” Alas, a sexual assault hotline in Houston had answered almost 4,800 calls through August of this year — putting it on track to exceed last year’s volume of 4,843.
Elsewhere in politics, state Sen. Paul Bettencourt of Houston denounced the Biden administration’s plan to forgive some student loans. But it seems Bettencourt’s tax company had $623,500 in paycheck protection loans forgiven in 2020. State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, has filed a bill for the upcoming session of the Legislature that would eliminate the City of Austin government and establish the District of Austin in its place.
In the small town of Palmhurst near McAllen, incumbent Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez Jr., 68, died April 5 while seeking re-election. His name remained on the ballot and Rodriguez defeated challenger Israel Silva, receiving 320 votes to Silva’s 234.
Sarah Stogner, self-described Lady Godiva of the Permian Basin running for railroad commissioner, sent out a Twitter of herself wearing nothing but skivvies and pasties. “They said I needed money,” she wrote. “I have other assets.” She lost her, uh, assets.
We can always count on U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert to make Texas the laughingstock of America. Gohmert presented an American flag previously flown above the U.S. Capitol to Dr. Simone Gold, a convicted Jan. 6 rioter, after she was released from prison. After he said, “If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you.” Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” observed, “He’s just confirmed it: Louie Gohmert remains the dumbest man alive.”
George Bush Intercontinental Airport saw 245 guns discovered by TSA in 2021, the third-most firearms of any airport in the country. Only Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (507) and D/FW (317) had higher totals. We must wonder what the 2022 figures will be.
But in other categories, we’re Number 1. Tanya Herbert of Houston is in the Guinness Book of World Records for having a woman’s largest feet. Texas has the most aggressive censorship movement in the nation and has banned more books than any other state. Twenty-two Texas school districts have banned 801 books. Keller ISD removed all books that were challenged last year, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl.”
More evacuated Afghans resettled in Houston than any other U.S. city — in fact, Houston took in more of these families than 47 U.S. states — some 5,600 evacuated Afghans. Houston became home for about half of all Afghans who resettled in Texas.
More first places: Texans have suffered with more major power outages in the past 20 years than residents of any other state. In a new report by Environment America, Texas also ranks first among U.S. states for toxic discharges into streams, rivers and lakes.
A study conducted by Protect My Paws found Houston is home to the world’s highest ratio of dogs to humans at 52.1 dogs per 100 humans. A trio of abortion rights activists interrupted a service at Lakewood Church one Sunday, stripping down to their underwear in protest of the expected U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. While stripping, they shouted, “It’s my body, my (expletive) choice.”
Zachary Taylor Blood told agents during an immigration checkpoint near Falfurrias that he was hauling a dead Navy individual in a van modified to transport caskets. One of the agents, a veteran, noticed the coffin was in poor condition and the flag resting on it was held down using packaging tape. After a secondary inspection of the van, agents found two (live) Mexican men crammed inside of the casket.
Hats and horns! Pop the champagne! It’s got to get better.
