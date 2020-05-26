The urgency to reopen retail outlets, bars and other businesses during the pandemic didn’t overshadow one of Texans’ top priorities for returning things to normal, even though it was months into the future.
Football.
Last week, the University Interscholastic League approved the path toward allowing high school sports to return in the fall when it released guidelines for strength and conditioning programs, summer camps and other routine offseason activities. The news was welcome for coaches and athletes who have been confined to video instruction and encouragement for almost three months since the UIL suspended then canceled all activities.
Likewise, the college conferences that include the University of Texas and Texas A&M made clear their intentions to play football this fall, though it hasn’t yet determined parameters.
Large gatherings like those that turn out for high school and college football games have yet to be approved in most states, so it’s possible the first games could be played to empty houses. That would hurt the bottom lines of athletics programs, particularly at the college level, where football revenue pays the bills of many other sports whose revenue doesn’t cover their costs.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, in a guest column published this month in the Dallas Morning News, outlined some ideas for having big sports events with some fans in the stadiums. He proposals include keeping capacity at about 30 percent, screening fans at the gate and requiring all those entering the venue to wear masks.
They sound like perfectly reasonable precautions to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, but discussing how people can attend crowded events is a bit premature. The decision also is one that needs to be determined with public health as the priority, not revenue or fans’ hunger to see live sports again.
Which brings us back to the UIL’s guidelines for high school athletes and marching bands announced last week. With the mantra repeated by all local athletics directors and coaches, the health and safety of students and coaches clearly sat at the top of the list of objectives.
“While we are eager to resume UIL activities, we must do so carefully, deliberately and with an understanding that major adjustments are needed to ensure safety,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a news release. “The requirements outline an approach designed to help schools mitigate risk while ensuring students are physically prepared to return to activities in the fall, should state and federal guidelines allow.”
They include disinfecting equipment before and after each use, limiting the size of groups during activities, adhering to social distancing guidelines and not allowing offense vs. defense drills. Should any participant — athlete or coach — test positive for COVID-19, self-isolation of anyone who interacted with that participant is required.
Despite the ability of everyday people to do basic math and their epidemiology degrees earned from the University of Social Media, we remain at risk of the continued spread of the new coronavirus. In fact, some public health experts fear the danger could expand as more public places reopen and people fail to adhere to recommendations that could inhibit the number of people infected.
Waiting to see whether those fears come to fruition, if the protective measures fail to keep athletes and coaches safe, the full effect of ending lockdowns should determine the fate of football and other sports competitions this fall and under what conditions they’re allowed if games take place.
The UIL has its priorities in order with the guidelines issued for athletes and coaches to conduct some in-person, offseason activities. Let’s ensure our children remain safe after participating in the approved activities before we decide the next, best step.
