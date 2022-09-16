THE FAMILY TREE BOOK
George was a monk of the Cistercian Monastery in Yorkshire who was executed in 1537. Something about Henry VIII not liking “pilgrims.” This would be George Ashby, one of my ancestors. Him being a monk, I am probably not a direct descendant, but don’t check our DNAs. Spring forward to Thomas Ashby, British Army “captain of foot” (infantry) who came to America and settled in Virginia between 1690 and 1700. Since then my family has birthed Ashbys named America, Desdemonia, Fauntleroy, Narcissa and Socrates. If you look hard enough in your own background you, too, may find a Louva Mae, Othello or Tryphenay.
I bring up this matter because of a new study on the names Texans are now giving their newborns. Every year thousands of different names are given to more than 350,000 newborn Texans. In 2020, the latest figures we have, the most popular baby names for boys in Texas: Liam (the name for 2,199), Noah (2,065), Mateo (1,701), Elijah (1,532) and Sebastian (1,462). Nationally the two leaders were also Liam and Noah then William, James and Oliver. For Texas girls the top five were Olivia (1,912 new Texans), Emma (1,831), Camila (1,734), Isabella (1,641) and Mia (1,473). Olivia is also currently the most popular girl’s name in the United States then Emma, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia.
Two old guys are sitting in the den, and one says, “We went to a great restaurant last night.” The other old guy asks, “What was its name?” The first geezer says, “What’s the name of that red flower?” The other one replies, “Chrysanthemum? Amaryllis? Rose?” “Yeah, that’s it.” Then he yells to his wife in the kitchen. “Rose? What’s the name of that restaurant we went to last night?” Alas, of the 100 most popular names for newborns these days, Rose didn’t make the cut, so to speak, but as Juliet said in “Romeo and Juliet,” “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose. By any other name would smell as sweet.”
My family was so poor that we could only afford one name. When my mother was about to give birth to one of my brothers, she chose an old family name, Christopher. Years later, that son named his son the same. So did my wife with our first-born. One day my mother, my wife and my sister-in-law were gathered in our house when the phone rang. “I’d like to speak to Missus Ashby,” the caller said. That was no help. “Which one?” He replied, “Christopher’s mother.” Mass confusion. What happens when the phone rings at boxing champ George Foreman’s house? He has three sons all named George and a daughter, Georgetta.
The nickname “Tex” for anyone from the Lone Star State has been popular for decades. Woodward Maurice Ritter was better known as “Tex” Ritter. (Tex was country before country was cool.) In the movies, any character from Texas is called “Tex,” which comes with the required accent. James Coburn, from Nebraska, as Tex Panthollow in “Charade” comes to mind. What if you were actually named Tex or Texas? The Social Security Administration reports that nearly every baby named Tex or Texas born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas. We lead the nation in named-for-your-state, although “Hush, little Minnesota” seems a stretch.
We also tend to name our newborns for Texas heroes. We all know people named Austin, Travis and Houston. Deaf never caught on with the Smiths. David Robert Jones is better known as David Bowie. In the 1960s he changed his name to avoid confusion with Davy Jones (lead singer of The Monkees).
You have been wondering: “How popular is Lynn?” I’m very popular but the name isn’t. According to one expert web site; “The name Lynn is both a boy’s name and a girl’s name of Welsh origin meaning ‘lake.’ Lynn arrived in the 1940s, spinning off from the wildly popular Linda, to become a top midcentury middle name. Now, Lynn’s in limbo.” I am always being confused by gender. It didn’t work with the draft board, but in high school I was assigned a Big Sister.
As for the late Uncle George the Monk, Henry VIII was furious with those who didn’t embrace his split from the Catholic Church and ordered his soldiers “to take the abbots and monks forth with violence and have hanged without delay in their monks apparel ...” Sort of gives new meaning to “the family tree.”
