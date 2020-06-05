THE MAIL
Once again I am going through the mail looking for … uh-oh. Here it is: The most dreaded envelope of all: the monthly credit card bill from House O’ Cards. It is by far the largest bill I get except for those from Vito the Enforcer & Co. Let’s see what I rang up last month.
Tito Vodka, Bud Breweries and the Cheap Cigar Shop. Four of the items listed, two for $5.41 and two more for $27.01, are small amounts, but I don’t recall those purchases. I call my credit card company. The four bills are scams. Someone got hold of my card number and ran up those charges, attempting to use it for 16 other purchases. They were turned down.
A year ago my bill showed several items from California. I called the card company to complain I had not eaten at a Chipotle in Long Beach. But why not buy a 50-inch TV or a latté at Starbucks? The fellow on the phone said the card sharks start with only small items you are not going to question, to see if they can pull it off. Then they go for the bigger fish.
More than 97 million women and 95 million men in the United States have one or more credit cards, for a total of almost 1.9 billion cards. How many cards do you have? On average, Americans have 2.35 and an outstanding balance of $5,551. Texas ranks 31st in the number of cards we carry, with 2.17, and an outstanding balance of $5,132. (Georgia leads.) The higher your income, the more credit cards you have. But here’s something odd: 46 percent of Americans with no income have a credit card. Must be college students who are living off their parents and put their student loan on Visa.
Here are some stats to make you only use cash:
There were 650,572 cases of identity theft in 2019, with those aged 30 to 39 reporting the most.
Georgia, Nevada and California were the top three states for identity theft by population.
Of all types of identity theft, credit card fraud was the most common last year with over 270,000 reports; that’s more than doubled from 2017 to 2019.
A lot of people are being victimized by credit cards, sometimes by simple theft. Like me. It began in NRG Stadium where the Houston Texans play. Sitting in my seat, I discover my wallet is missing. After the game, I go home to check. No wallet. No credit card. I call my credit card company at that time, PlasticParasite, which tells me I have been running around the stadium buying stuff, then to a Fiesta across the street, a couple of gas fill-ups (they must have had two cars) and an unsuccessful attempt to purchase several hundred dollars’ worth of items at a Target. The next day I go to my bank.
“I assure you sir,” says the officer, “we here at the West Bank of the Bayou are most careful about security.” He sits at a computer. “It shows here that your account has not been touched, except for a $2,000 withdrawal from your checking account and another $8,000 from your savings account.”
The bank discovers that the thieves, as an ID, put a new face on my driver’s license. At the Texas Driver’s License office I apply for a replacement. The clerk says, “Do you have a photo ID, like a driver’s license?”
I have automatic withdrawals from my credit card —- electric bill, phone bill, bail bond payment. It takes forever to change the card number. At the police station, no one seems interested.
Now for the rest of the story. A few days after my pickpocketing, a local TV station does a short interview with me about the episode and shows the photo stuck on my fake driver’s license that was shown to the bank. The guy didn’t look a thing like me, mainly because we were not of the same race. The TV program is being watched by two jailers in Bastrop, and one jailer says to the other, “Hey, Charlie, isn’t that the same guy we’ve got in Cell 6?” It was.
