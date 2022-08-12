ACCLAIM
The things we could say about Chris McLeod can’t come close to how well his students’ achievements speak for themselves.
The Brazoswood High School rocketry teacher last week earned Secondary Teacher of the Year honors from the Region 4 Education Service Center, which encompasses all of Greater Houston. The recognition placed him as the most impressive nominee from more than 50 school districts and charter schools in the region.
McLeod has guided the school’s rocketry program for more than five years, overseeing his students’ efforts this year that saw them break the altitude record for the Goddard rocket competition. The record culminates years of high-performing student efforts in the acclaimed program.
That’s not the reason he won the award, though. It was because of how he nurtures and inspires teenagers to achieve things they considered too challenging to even attempt. He does it by breaking the cookie-cutter approach to teaching that focuses on lectures and exams.
“I love to be able to share knowledge that I have and learn a new skill with someone else and show someone that, yeah, you are able to do this. And obviously, that’s a teacher,” he said. “We get to be mentors. We get to be parents sometimes and we get to be influencers of the future of this country. And to be able to do that day in and day out, it’s awesome.”
Among his successes are Karim Elyoussef, who led this year’s rocket effort and earned a full scholarship to Princeton, and Jacob Martindale, who McLeod inspired to become an educator.
The impact teachers make often can’t be judged by seeing them in the classroom, but by what their students accomplish after they leave it. By that standard, McLeod continues to guide people well into their adulthood, and he is very deserving of the awards filling his office.
Little League moment deserved to be viral
There are things that can’t be taught on the baseball field, or at least don’t need to be.
In a heartwarming moment this week that went viral, 12-year-old Isaiah Jarvis of the Oklahoma team in the Little League Southwest Region championship game went to console the opposing pitcher who had just hit him in the head with a pitch.
“It was the most remarkable thing I think I’ve ever seen in my life,” Oklahoma coach Sean Kouplen told the Washington Post.
To set the stage, Pearland pitcher Kaiden Shelton lost control of an 0-2 pitch and it hit Jarvis square in the side of the helmet. The impact dislodged the helmet from Jarvis’ head, and he writhed on the ground for several minutes after as coaches and Little League officials made sure he was OK.
Jarvis eventually cleared his head and walked on his own power to first base. When he arrived, he looked over to the mound to see Shelton with his head down, tears falling into the dirt. After a moment, Jarvis tossed his helmet aside and slowly walked to the mound.
Any concern the visit might be hostile ended when Jarvis put his hands on Shelton in comfort and offered words of reassurance. Other players and coaches soon joined the two on the mound as the show of support expanded.
By then, tears were flowing around the stadium.
“When I was at first base, that’s when I saw him crying,” Jarvis later told the Post. “And if I was there, I’d probably be doing the same thing, because hitting someone in the head is not an easy thing to overcome, mentally and emotionally. If you hit a guy, you’d probably be pretty down on yourself after that, and emotional, and you’ve got to think: ‘Is he OK? Did I just give him a concussion?’ … So I was making sure he was OK and was telling him I was OK and just telling him it was fine.”
Pearland would go on to win 9-4 to advance to the Little League World Series, but Jarvis showed how wins and losses are not the only reason parents can be proud of their children’s showing on a sports field.
A SHAME
Put away the hoses
Looking at the leap in water usage in Richwood in recent months shows just how ineffective water restrictions can be. While not completely the cause, city leaders said the numbers showed many people are not complying with the order to conserve during the extreme drought conditions the county is experiencing.
In fact, one council member said, it’s not unusual to see water usage go up after conservation requests and orders are issued.
Richwood is far from alone with people being noncompliant with calls to conserve water. It seems lush lawns and shiny ATVs are more important than making sure water comes out when the taps are turned on.
Rivers are running low, reservoirs have lost a quarter of their capacity and cities are having to pull more well water to meet demand, all draining the limited supply available to Southern Brazoria County.
Let the law turn golden brown and crispy and the dirt build up in the wheel wells. Water is too valuable a resource to put aesthetics over things it really is needed for.
