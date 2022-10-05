When people talk about an alternative campus, they infer the worst, assuming that’s where the problem kids go.
Brazosport ISD’s B*Success Academy, while an “alternative” high school, is not a place for teens in trouble with the law or who repeatedly violated rules at their home campus. B*Success is a campus of opportunity, not punishment.
The district last week celebrated the academy earning a perfect 100 score on the Texas Education Agency ratings released last week. A few “extra credit” awards boosted the score to that level, but it still is an amazing achievement by students whose circumstances threatened their earning a diploma and the staff members who helped them perform at a high level.
The 100 or so students who attend B*Success Academy are confronting difficult circumstances at a young age. Perhaps they have to work to support their families and cannot attend classes full-time, struggle to learn in a traditional school environment or are dealing with the demands of being a single parent. For whatever reason, they dropped out of school.
Brazosport ISD and other districts don’t want them undercutting their opportunities for a prosperous future before they even reached adulthood. B*Success Academy provides an avenue to get those former dropouts on track to a diploma, well-paying job or college degree, and the perfect score shows it is working.
Math teacher Robert Lawrence who came from a larger campus is in his first year on the campus. He is proud of the rating the school achieved last year and it motivates him to work hard to achieve it again next year, he said.
“It’s a cool way to deal with students that I hadn’t experienced. One of the frustrating things coming from a regular campus was there’s just so little time to help every single student,” Lawrence said. “And I can see right away what they need help with. They’re struggling with a concept. I can see and walk them through and help them fill in those gaps.”
By the time many of the students walk out of B*Success, they have been transformed more than academically. The glazed eyes of habitual struggle and hopelessness are replaced by smiles of achievement, knowing they have a promising future and can overcome whatever adversity awaits ahead.
Superintendent Danny Massey has a personal connection to the campus and understands its importance.
“What you do for students here as a school administrator and a fellow educator. … I just can’t give you words to what it means to parents,” Massey said. “Because our students that are here — the desperation that they feel, the desperation that their parents feel — and so, what you do getting students caught up academically, is the least of what you do. That’s the easiest part of what you do. What you do to bring hope, socially, emotionally, mentally, physically, spiritually to our students and to their parents, it’s unbelievable.”
Congratulations to Principal Fredrick Brown, the staff members and the students who share a joint determination to succeed and find the means to turn despair into achievement.
