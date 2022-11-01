Opioid abuse is a multifaceted problem that impacts national security, economic stability, cybercrime and public health. While state and federal law enforcement must do more to stop the flow of illegal opioids, the crisis continues to create medical emergencies that deserve greater attention, too.
The opioid epidemic is overwhelming law enforcement, addiction treatment centers and emergency responders. In addition to the abuse of prescription drugs, accidental overdoses from illegally produced drugs laced with fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that can be 100 times stronger than morphine, continue to destroy lives. It is such a crisis that UT Health San Antonio, which administers a federally funded program to distribute naloxone in Texas, ran out of money for the program just months into the fiscal year.
While money for the life-saving drug vanished, the need didn’t. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 1,000 emergency department visits and about 91 opioid overdose deaths every day across the country are related to opioid abuse.
Many do not survive opioid abuse. The CDC estimates that 107,000 people died in the United States from overdoses in 2021. And during the 12-month period ending in April 2022, roughly 5,000 Texans died of a drug-related overdose, the CDC also estimates. Moreover, the opioid overdose crisis has claimed more than 550,000 American deaths over the last 20 years at estimated human and financial costs of trillions of dollars, according to the U.S. Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking.
Texas lawmakers should supplement federal grants with state dollars to make naloxone more readily available to law enforcement and others. Addiction treatment organizations have been calling for this for months, and Gov. Greg Abbott recently signaled that he favors making naloxone more widely available to law enforcement agencies, hospitals and schools. “The bottom line is, this is something we have to distribute across the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “We’ll need to look for the areas where fentanyl is found most predominantly and make sure Narcan (an FDA-approved nasal form of naloxone) is easily available there.”
Although Abbott did not disclose details, this commitment to bolster medical responses is encouraging, and funding might be found in dollars owed the state from multistate litigation against drug companies and distributors. Naloxone is available without a prescription in all states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, but it is expensive for an individual to acquire, with or without insurance. While some big police departments and hospitals can pay for naloxone, smaller agencies, hospitals, nonprofits and others that form the core of first responders can’t afford it.
The irony is that the opioid epidemic began more than two decades ago after pharmaceutical companies reassured health care providers that patients would not become addicted to opioid pain relievers, leading doctors to prescribe opioids more frequently. That has proved to have been disastrous, and while law enforcement must disturb drug cartels that traffic in death, it is also good public policy to provide the lifesaving drugs that first responders need.
