It’s ironic that people should be allowed to do what they want with their property regarding having livestock and demands a homeowner remove signs neighbors didn’t like happened in the same Lake Jackson City Council meeting.
Ironic, but not surprising.
We discussed the livestock issue in the past when a woman wanted to raise chickens in her backyard, and the city blocked the measure, a decision we supported as farm animals being inappropriate in a residential community. We would agree with the same prohibition for rabbits even if the motivation is to allow them for FFA purposes — a child who wants to be an equestrian doesn’t mean the city should make exceptions to allow horses in its boundaries when there are reasonable alternatives.
The dispute among Pine Street neighbors is a different matter, demonstrating people’s willingness to remove someone’s First Amendment rights based on the content of the message. To paraphrase Voltaire’s philosophy, we might disagree with Gloria Williams’ tactics and childish messaging, but her right to practice both must be protected.
Williams has been at the center of the neighborhood dispute going back about 18 months, including name-calling, two people being charged with making threats and other hostile behavior. It’s not a situation either side wants to deal with, but neither side is willing to back off and keep to themselves.
Neighbors last week came out in numbers to try to compel Lake Jackson officials to have Williams remove signs from her front yard that portray them negatively and include words they believe are inappropriate for people to see.
“I’m a bad bitch, I just wanted to remind ya’ll,” states the most prominent sign posted by Williams. “My neighbor is a Karen” and “Warning: Neighbor is a jackass” are equally prominent. Two smaller signs point to an adjacent home on her right and another across the street that read “Karen 1” and “Karen 2.”
The father of an 11-year-old doesn’t want to have to explain, and another parent of a child learning to read doesn’t think the language is appropriate for young eyes. Unfortunately, few adults and children of any age are protected from such course language on a yard sign, anti-Biden bumper sticker or walking through Walmart. Neither elected officials or law enforcement can be expected to apply puritanical standards to behavior in a free society, which is what the neighbors are asking of council members.
Better time is spent by the neighbors explaining the reality of society that there will be people in life who will never get along, and the best course is to avoid and ignore them.
In the case of Williams and her Pine Street neighbors, it is unlikely they will be meeting for coffee and detente anytime soon. Both sides should take a deep breath and consider how they can alter their own behavior to lower the temperature.
The lesson of that approach will be far more valuable to children than asking the government to take unconstitutional punitive action against someone over a disagreement.
