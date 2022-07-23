Freeport City Council voted 3-1 Monday night to have its outside counsel send a demand letter to Councilman Troy Brimage. What is it demanding? We don’t know.
We sort of do, considering an investigation took place into whether Brimage and his company, Braztex, received city property at no cost and a $200,000 payment from the city that is unaccounted for. Brimage was not in city government at the time but a candidate for mayor. A $140,000 payment by the city to Brimage took place after his election as mayor, Councilman Jeff Pena alleges.
The problem we have — and residents of Freeport should, too — is we don’t know how much of Pena’s allegations are true, if any. The city has not released the third-party report by attorneys Charles Zech and Ricardo Navarro into Brimage’s business arrangements with the city nor made any public comment about its findings. That leaves the public in the dark with only Pena’s word to support any belief something improper happened, and given Pena’s frequent airings of personal vendettas, that support is shaky at best.
Brimage, likewise, has not been above board with his behavior toward Pena, accusing his colleague of using his former position on the Freeport Economic Development Corp. to gain an unfair advantage in the purchase of the former Boys and Girls Club administration building on First Street. An in-house investigation by former city attorney Chris Duncan cleared Pena, but the findings of an investigation by a neutral third party also remain under wraps.
Again, given the contentious relationship Brimage has with those who challenge him — remember when former councilman Roy Yates, his Ward D predecessor, stormed out of a meeting after frequently butting heads with then-mayor Brimage? — the veracity of the claims is difficult to judge.
We also have no idea why Pena continues to target City Manager Tim Kelty, already having failed once to oust the respected administrator. Kelty has handled the assaults professionally and more than once attempted to force Pena to make his claims in open session; the last time, a lack of preparation by Pena and loyal sidekick Mario Muraira prevented it from happening.
Anyone who can do basic math can see the main thing Freeport’s leaders are accomplishing is to embarrass the city in the eyes of its residents and outsiders. All this is happening while it tries to convince the world’s leading automaker, Volkswagen, to invest more than $100 million in Freeport. That initial project could expand as Volkswagen’s president expressed his determination to make the company a bigger player in the U.S. auto market.
Continuing to put their dysfunction and self-serving agendas on display will further discourage companies large and small from wanting to do business with Freeport just as its rebirth is beginning to kindle. The city needs to provide evidence to show whether there is any merit to the allegations being lobbed about freely without substantiation.
Freeport’s history of 3-2 votes and finger-pointing politics has long stood in the way of its progress. Elected officials claiming their actions are for transparency might work with some people, but most can see right through them and understand they are not for the greater benefit of the city.
The city should immediately release the reports about Pena and Brimage and bring their discussions into the open where residents can make their own judgments.
