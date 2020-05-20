Flynn case proof of corrupt government
We now know the Russian investigation was just one party trying to sabotage the Trump presidency. We have found out that they did indeed spy on the Trump campaign. We had a three-year, $40 million investigation and, as it turns out, the people who initiated it when under oath testified they knew of no conspiracy. This was their insurance policy to get Trump out of the office of the president.
Now that it’s come to light, you might expect that there would be a punishment phase for some of these officials. No, it doesn’t look like anyone will be punished as they were Democrats, and we don’t seem to want to punish them.
Now we have a Democratic-appointed judge who refuses to drop the charges even though the Department of Justice has dropped the charges. It seems there is something a bit rotten in D.C. Mr. Flynn has served his country and I suppose he is collateral damage.
We should never allow the federal government to apply its full weight against a citizen without absolute proof that said citizen has committed a crime. There should be a higher standard our government officials are held to. They work for us, not the other way around.
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
People need to go to jail. Personally I think obama would look good in orange
Mr. Moody, my 87 year old mother is dropping her Facts subscription. She said she was going to miss your letters. She always enjoyed reading your letters
These people should be made a example of to prevent this ever happening again. Some heads should roll.
