Every Christmas season my brother, sister and I carefully thumbed through the pages of the hefty Sears catalog, jotting down our choices for presents. When I asked my parents why my brother, two years younger than I, consistently seemed to get more gifts, they said, “maybe it’s because he asks for more on his list.”
Even though we have passed the era of the great big catalogs with hundreds of pages, we have no fewer choices today. Now my kids send us their Amazon wish lists, with purchases just a click away.
Holiday music also offer several choices, like “my two front teeth” or “a hippopotamus.” As the song reminds us, “Everybody’s Waitin’ for the Man with the Bag” — first popularized in 1950 by Kay Starr and covered recently by Jessie J.
Some songs go beyond the silly and cute, and even beyond personal pleasures and gratification, longing for a more serious understanding of Christmas gift-giving and receiving.
Kelly Clarkson recently popularized “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” written by Linda Thompson-Jenner.
No more lives torn apart
That wars would never start
And time would heal all hearts
And everyone would have a friend
And right would always win
And love would never end
This is my grown-up Christmas list
Contemporary songwriter Matthew West says we can look for more than tangible gifts. Focusing more deeply on the core meaning of the season, he writes simply, “We Need Christmas.”
This world could use a little healing
Our hearts could surely use something to believe in
We need Christmas
Now more than ever to bring us together
We need Christmas …
Come on December help us remember
The joy, the peace, and the hope that love can bring
In 1914, during World War I, the British and German troops fought each other in trenches that nearly reached to Paris. On Christmas Eve of that year, the soldiers wondered whether Christmas Day would bring another round of fighting and killing. Then some British soldiers raised Merry Christmas signs, and carols began to emerge from both sides of the trenches.
When the sun rose on Christmas Day, unarmed soldiers left their positions as officers of both sides tried unsuccessfully to stop their troops from meeting in the middle of “no-man’s-land.” They peacefully talked and sang together along miles of the front. The foes even exchanged small gifts, mostly sweets and smokes, and at one point the British played soccer with the Germans.
I put that kind of peace at the top of my Christmas wish list. Usually we dare not enter that dangerous zone between conflicting sides, as if we were jumping between two fighting dogs. I wish we could move beyond moaning about how people seem so divided and ready to fight, and try to find some realistic way to call a truce, set a de-militarized zone, and have some respectful listening and dialog.
Another song comes to mind, though not usually classified as a song of the holiday season — “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” written by Sy Miller and his wife, Jill Jackson-Miller in 1955.
Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me.
Let there be peace on earth
The peace that was meant to be.
Jill Jackson spoke with David Freudberg of National Public Radio about her unsuccessful attempt to commit suicide in 1944. “I knew for the first time unconditional love — which God is.” She felt “totally loved, totally accepted,” just the way she was. “In that moment I was not allowed to die, and something happened to me, which is very difficult to explain. I had an eternal moment of truth, in which I knew I was loved, and I knew I was here for a purpose.”
Sometimes we forget that second line, “And let it begin with me.”
Sadly, the Christmas truce of 1914 did not last very long. For a day or so neither side wanted to shoot first. But fresh troops arrived, and leaders of both armies ordered that further such gatherings with the enemy would be punishable as treason.
Yes, sometimes we forget that second line, “And let it begin with me.”
We need that peace which the world cannot give. “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid.” (John 14:27)
We need Christmas.
