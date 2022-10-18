Scott Martin, a chief investment officer at a wealth management firm and a Fox Business News regular, made this claim last week while appearing on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”
“You want to know how bad inflation is?” he said. “Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell — cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch.”
Video of his quote went viral, and people across the country responded by trying their best to eat $28 worth of food from Taco Bell in a single sitting. It’s a gastroenterologist’s nightmare.
I confined my research into his claim to the Taco Bell app, a far safer method of seeing if his Go Mas meal held up to scrutiny. Not surprisingly, it appears to have been a bit bloated.
On a follow-up, yuk-filled FBN appearance with host Charles Payne — that’s yuk as in laughs, not yuck as in too many bean burritos — Martin said he had the receipts to back things up. That wasn’t quite true as all he did was go back into the Taco Bell app and screenshot enough food to reach his $28 threshold, not show the actual receipt from his order. But we’ll take his word for providing an accurate bill of fare.
He told Payne he ordered the meal in Chicago, so I picked out a few Taco Bell locations from the Windy City’s financial district and checked the prices of the items he said he ordered. A few cost a dime or two more than his sample, but most were a bit less. Despite crunching numbers at about a half-dozen locations there, I couldn’t find a Taco Bell restaurant or Cantina there where the bill came close to $28, even if you figure in sales tax.
Going a step further, I ordered his meal from the Clute location and found it came out to be about $21, so be glad we’re not in Chicago.
Bottom line is this: The $28 is a bit of an inflated figure, even for Chicagoland, but that doesn’t mean inflation isn’t a problem. It just means a guy who likes seeing himself on TV fudged things, which doesn’t make him a bad guy, just a good talking head.
However, if he actually did order what he claims, the cost of his Taco Bell meal could create damage beyond his debit card. His lunch order included, according to his “receipt,” a Burrito Supreme, Nachos BellGrande, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, Doritos Cheese Gordita Crunch-Nacho Cheese and a Mountain Dew Baja Breeze Freeze to wash it all down.
“It’s not as much food as you think,” he told Payne.
It is as many calories as you’d think though — 2,000 of them. That’s about the total an average adult should consume in an entire day, not just one sitting.
I might suggest he consider mixing in some salads, but if he insists on such gluttonous meals, he could save a few coins by ordering them as combos instead of individual items. He also would be wise to order from the Taco Bell at Chicago’s Homan Square, which has two hospitals nearby, as he might need inflation relief beyond his wallet.
GETTING ELECTION-READY
Most if not all of The Facts’ election questionnaires have gone out to candidates in competitive races — meaning those with multiple candidates, not their poll standings — and we will be printing them starting this week. Our hope is to be able to publish all of them either in print or online in advance of early voting starting Monday.
As is our custom, each candidate receives a form seeking some biographical information along with three questions based on current topics related to their specific race. The intent is to provide some insight into hot-button issues beyond talking points.
If you have specific topics you would like to see candidates address, drop me an email and we will do our best to get it answered in a follow-up story.
We also will have overview stories of the local school bond requests, with a look at Columbia-Brazoria ISD’s ballot question appearing Wednesday in The Facts and our free newspaper for communities in the district, West Brazos Weekly.
