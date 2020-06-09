COVID restrictions desecrating freedoms
Orders were to purchase sweetened condensed milk wearing a mask, a fear-instilling, anti-health COVID ruling along with herd-immunity-defeating social distancing. Masks are for criminals in stickups and Antifa/ISIS terrorism to hide identities.
Encountering a sweet family without masks, I hurriedly picked “lite” mistakenly over “whole.” Back to the store, I discovered returns were COVID-verboten, a term barked in Nazi Germany.
The customer-service attendant explained they’d have to toss it. Passing through so many hands already, why is it verboten to “deplorables” or charities?
COVID-closed barbershops, seafood/barbecue restaurants and churches are finally reopening under strict, unconstitutional rules. My heart goes out to COVID-shuttered small-business entrepreneurs after years of dedicated risk-taking investment while big corporations take over their businesses according to COVID “essential” versus “non-essential.”
I’ve encountered nobody with COVID, even an overworked checker with chemo-depleted immunity. With promising hydroxychloroquine/zinc treatment officially besmirched, can we trust dubious vaccine recommendations. Even recommended diagnostic testing is hit or miss.
We need letters from anyone personally stricken. I see no local obituaries. Yearly, the flu strikes in much higher numbers. Can we trust a 79-year-old bureaucrat of highly dubious background and associations? Isn’t the globalist unrecoverable demise of our economy, country and constitutional rights far more deadly?
I agree our people are suffering from a devastating infection but not from COVID; rather, from submissiveness to 24/7 fear-indoctrination-induced insanity.
Freedom is rapidly extinguishing along with economy-building risk-takers. Our country was established and sustained by blood, sweat and tears. COVID is an absolute desecration, especially on Memorial Day.
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
