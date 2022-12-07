My 4-year-old grandnephew stared at the simple Christmas tree lit up for the first time and exclaimed, “It’s so pretty!” Christmas celebrations continue to inspire us with messages of peace, joy and hope. Throughout history and across all cultures, people have developed a unique set of music, lights and decorations that come out only at this time of year.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” sings all-time favorite Andy Williams, who included this song on his first Christmas album in 1963. The song’s refrain about the “hap-happiest time” echoes again and again, with recent covers provide by Amy Grant and Justin Bieber, among others.
But not everyone feels the positive mood projected by all these things surrounding the season’s festivities. Some might actually sing, deep in their inner thoughts and feelings, “It’s the sad-saddest time of the year.” You need not feel badly if this describes you this season. Joy and pain often mingle together, and special holidays have a way of accentuating both.
Christmastime brings a particular challenge to anyone who has recently experienced loss or tragedy or severe disappointment. While others sing, “Joy, Joy,” you could feel real hurt and pain, with questions that have no easy, quick answers. Already feeling on edge, a person may encounter something stressful, like hitting red lights when running late, and then react in a way which adds to the stress.
Clinical psychologist and mental health expert Dr. Mylien Duong offers some suggestions for “winter well-being” and managing “the holiday blues.” She stresses self-compassion and eliminating negative self-talk:
Take time for yourself. Spend time with supportive, caring people. Don’t isolate yourself.
Get enough sleep.
Make a “to-do” list. Keep things simple.
Stick to normal routines as much as possible.
Listen to music or find other helpful ways to relax.
Get up, move around and exercise, even if it’s only taking a short walk.
Eat and drink in moderation. Don’t drink alcohol when you are feeling down.
Set a budget for holiday activities. Don’t overextend yourself financially in buying presents.
Research finds a strong correlation between sleep deprivation and a wide variety of health problems. Sleep also affects the way people respond to stress. Sleep-deprived individuals tend have stronger reactions to negative experiences. To improve your sleep, try to create a consistent sleep schedule, skip daytime naps and avoid drinking alcohol to fall asleep.
This time of year poses strong challenges to eating well. Research also indicates stress can contribute to unhealthy eating habits and vice-versa, thus creating a harmful cycle. When stressed, people often reach for foods higher in fats and sugars and tend to exercise less. Commit to eating more veggies and snack on fruit and nuts, instead of candy — a tough task during the holidays, but maybe a great time to start.
Regular aerobic exercise can buffer against sensitivity to stress and professional burnout. Begin new exercise habits with small steps, and choose something simple that you enjoy, like brisk walking, jogging or doing a virtual yoga class. If your activity is too hard or something you do not enjoy, you are more likely to stop exercising. Try starting with about 20 minutes per day. You can break your time into smaller chunks throughout the day if that works better as you get started.
Many of these suggestions come from the YouTube video “Winter Well-Being Week 1: Self-Compassion,” uploaded Dec. 7, 2020, by Committee for Children. You can find this and other resources on the local National Alliance on Mental Health web page, www.namigulfcoast.org.
The words “Blue Christmas” refer to more than a familiar song by Elvis Presley. The Christmas season takes us to the reality of our need, the painful spots as well as the truly joyful ones. Within every holiday season, we find more than simply what we see or feel. The light of a single candle can glow with a hope that goes beyond what we can see or understand.
If you or someone you know requires mental health information, resources, referrals, or support, please call the NAMI Gulf Coast Helpline at 281-585-3100 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There you will find support through active listening with understanding about mental health, referrals to local agencies, and information about NAMI Gulf Coast’s programs.
