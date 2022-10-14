ACCLAIM
Back in May, we shared the story of Surfside Beach Police Sgt. Robert Bosco diving into hazardous waters to save a man in danger of drowning. The heroic act deserved the attention and celebration he and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy James Saldivar received.
Bosco, it appears, isn’t a one-and-done kind of guy.
The trained rescue swimmer quadrupled his life-saving achievement when he rescued four young teenagers who had ventured too far away from shore during a dangerous tide.
Receiving a report of a distressed swimmer at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Bosco raced to Yucca Avenue, where a group pointed to four of their teenage friends stranded in the water. The officer could barely make them out on the horizon as they were more than 400 yards from shore.
Grabbing a rescue board — essentially a surfboard with handles for people to hold onto while someone else propels it — Bosco swam out to the swimmers. They grabbed onto the board, which had been gifted to the department just recently, and Bosco brought the quartet to safety.
Officer Bradley DeLaughter served as Bosco’s assistant in this instance, staking out a high point with binoculars to help locate the struggling swimmers.
“Miraculously, Bosco made his way out there before any of them went under, which was amazing because conditions were rough,” DeLaughter said. “It was a surreal situation. The odds were against him. I had worked security on a cruise line, so I knew the gravity of the situation. I was overwhelmed with emotion when I saw five heads come in.”
As in the case of the May rescue, Bosco didn’t get the names of the people whose lives he saved. Good bet they are appreciative and hopefully will have learned to be more careful in treacherous waters next time.
ACCLAIM
Tour worth building on
Marty Merritt’s take on his appreciation for Lake Jackson’s architecture can be applied to a lot of things in our lives — we don’t appreciate it until we stop a minute to truly take it in.
“I grew up down here and as I grew into adulthood, I realized that what we had here was special, and not only special but, for the most part, very well preserved, especially in terms of houses and churches and commercial buildings,” he said.
Merritt led a well-attended walking tour of Downtown Lake Jackson last weekend called “Hidden in Plain Sight,” pointing out the unique characteristics of Alden Dow’s architectural style. Known as Mid-Century Modern, it was ahead of its time when he laid out Lake Jackson and designed how he wanted it to look.
The style is mainly defined by its use of brick, combining different types to provide an attractive yet durable foundation. Many of Downtown Lake Jackson’s buildings date to the 1940s and ’50s, when Dow orchestrated the city’s development. While some of the buildings have been significantly modified, many are largely the same as when they first went up more than 70 years ago.
Unlike elsewhere, Merritt said, Lake Jackson’s determination to preserve the classic look has benefited the community and those who appreciate Dow’s style. It is worth taking a stroll or drive through downtown to absorb its simple elegance that defines Dow and the city.
Anyone who would like to take a driving tour of Lake Jackson’s modern buildings can scan a QR code at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way.
A SHAME
Step up for Florida
Anyone who has seen the devastation delivered by Hurricane Ian on Central Florida last month likely is thanking the heavens that it didn’t hit here. We should show that appreciation by stepping up to help the people there who lost everything.
Jerry Gore is doing what he always does by organizing a relief effort to help a small town in Florida overrun by the storm, one similar to his hometown of West Columbia. He has a place in mind and has made contacts, but the amount of support for his mission came up embarrassingly short, prompting him to delay his trip until at least this weekend.
Brazoria County can do better, especially considering how much other parts of the country helped us in our times of need — annual Brazos River floods, Hurricane Harvey and the winter freeze.
He is taking donations through noon today at Farmers Insurance, 108 W. Myrtle St. in Angleton, and Iglesia Centro Cristiano, 114 S. Columbia Drive in West Columbia. If enough money and items are given by then, he and his family will load up a rented box truck to disperse the much-needed relief supplies.
In addition to cash and gift cards, personal care items for babies, children and adults, cleaning necessities, nonperishable food items and tools such as tarps and duct tape are among the needs.
Let’s do right by the Ian victims. For information, call Gore at 979-331-4756.
