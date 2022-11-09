Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2022. There are 51 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight: On Nov. 10, 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.
On this date:
In 1871, journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley found Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from for years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.
In 1919, the American Legion opened its first national convention in Minneapolis.
In 1928, Hirohito was enthroned as Emperor of Japan.
In 1944, during World War II, the ammunition ship USS Mount Hood exploded while moored at the Manus Naval Base in the Admiralty Islands in the South Pacific, leaving 45 confirmed dead and 327 missing and presumed dead.
In 1951, customer-dialed long-distance telephone service began as Mayor M. Leslie Denning of Englewood, New Jersey, called Alameda, California, Mayor Frank Osborne without operator assistance.
In 1954, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, depicting the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, was dedicated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Arlington, Virginia.
In 1969, the children’s educational program “Sesame Street” made its debut on National Educational Television .
In 1975, the U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution equating Zionism with racism the world body repealed the resolution in Dec. 1991.
In 1982, the newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial was opened to its first visitors in Washington, D.C..
In 2018, President Donald Trump, in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, canceled a visit to a cemetery east of Paris where Americans killed in that war are buried; rainy weather had grounded the presidential helicopter.
Ten years ago: Two people were killed when a powerful gas explosion rocked an Indianapolis neighborhood, damaging or destroying more than 80 homes. Five people were later convicted of charges in connection with the blast, which prosecutors said stemmed from a plot to collect insurance money.
Five years ago: Facing allegations of sexual misconduct, comedian Louis C.K. said the harassment claims by five women that were detailed in a New York Times report were true, and he expressed remorse for using his influence “irresponsibly.” The National Republican Senatorial committee ended its fundraising agreement with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore in light of allegations of sexual contact with a teenager decades earlier. President Donald Trump arrived in Vietnam to attend an international economic summit, telling CEOs on the sidelines of the summit, “We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.