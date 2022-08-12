THE TV
‘What the American people feel …”
“The nation today wants …”
One more: “There is a growing anger across the land about …”
These are talking heads telling us about ourselves, as if they knew. They are all inside-the-beltway pundits who lunch together, read one another’s columns and wouldn’t know what the average American thinks if one bit them on the rump.
Wait. Here comes David Gergen, adviser to four presidents. (He served during the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton. He is currently an analyst for CNN and a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School.) I hope those four presidents took his advice because Gergen stands out as thoughtful, experienced and with wise solutions.
He speaks; “What America needs (here we go again) is our own Volodymyr Zelinskyy.” Now he’s hit it. Zelinskyy is the embattled president of Ukraine. Before that he was a stand-up comedian and then played a high school teacher on TV who became — one guess — president of Ukraine. Don’t laugh (or do, after all he’s a comedian). Americans have elected Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.
Zelinskyy’s annual salary is $13,000, which is probably why he can only afford green T-shirts. In contrast, his arch enemy, Vladimir Putin, officially earns $187,000 annually so he can afford $400 million yachts. I would say Zelinskyy should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but nightly on Ukrainian TV they report how many Russian troops were killed that day.
America does need good leaders — again. In the past we have had some excellent people in leadership positions and at just the right time. Like in 1776. We had Washington, Jefferson and Hamilton. We tend to think of them as old, white, rich guys, but the average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence was just 44. More than a dozen of them were 35 or younger. Benjamin Franklin skewers this by being 70 years old. They came from a wannabe nation with a population of 2.5 million, or about the same as the city — just the city — of Houston.
Since then our leaders have ranged from excellent (Lincoln and the Roosevelts) to mediocre/awful (Hoover, Nixon and an ex-president to be named later). Our nation’s population is 334 million, but where are our quality leaders? (By “leaders” I don’t mean demagogues and their cults.)
President Joe Biden inherited several major problems — the list is too long — and doesn’t seem to be able to handle them. No Mount Rushmore for him. Americans have elected to Congress Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who just tweeted praise for the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to defund the police. Our Congressional leaders are so polarized they couldn’t agree on the day of the week. Mitch McConnell will go down as perhaps the worst Senate minority leader in history. Across the Rotunda, Nancy Pelosi can’t deal with Mitch McConnell.
Now we come to Texas. In 1836, Texas’ population was estimated at 38,470. Add the estimated 14,200 Indians, that gave the republic over 52,000, not enough people to fill NRG Stadium. In that small number we had Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Mirabeau Buonaparte Lamar. Since then we have had other brave men and women who created what we have today.
We need another LBJ and Sam Rayburn. When Johnson ran the Senate and Rayburn controlled the House, the Lone Star State pretty well got what we wanted. NASA and the Johnson Space Center spring to mind along with military bases, dams and highways. Back then we picked real leaders.
There are now 29.9 million Texans. How does the Greg Abbott Tollway sound? The Dan Patrick International Airport? The state’s lawyer, Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton, who has been evading the law for seven years, is being investigated for bribery by the FBI and faces disbarment for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Our ag commissioner, Sid Miller, flew to Oklahoma for a “Jesus shot,” an injection that its maker claims can cure all pain for life, and tried to bill us taxpayers for the trip.
There are few bright lights like Liz Cheney. Nomadic Sen. Mitt Romney shows occasional guts. After four years of fawning obedience, Mike Pence came through when it counted. Where are you, John McCain, now that we need you? I guess “Volodymyr Zelinskyy” is hard to get on a bumper sticker, much less on a ballot.
