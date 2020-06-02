When Los Angeles police officers beat Rodney King senseless more than a quarter-century ago, a bystander’s video refuting defenders’ claims the officers were dealing with a combative dangerous man, the nation promised change.
A white jury from a predominantly white county acquitted those officers, and the nation watched the types of riots it hadn’t seen in 30 years. The righteous protests decrying the lack of justice were overwhelmed by the visuals of those using the situation to carry out looting and wonton destruction.
The scenario is similar now after a group of four Minneapolis police officers are accused of carrying out a criminal assault on an unarmed black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Their actions included kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, videos show, including three minutes after Floyd appeared to stop breathing.
No one should be shocked by the chaos that followed in Minneapolis and other major cities around the country. Places that experienced the worst rioting and looting all have lengthy histories of officers killing unarmed black residents — New York City had Eric Garner, Cleveland has Tamir Rice, Georgia is still dealing with the fallout of the Ahmaud Aubry slaying.
Too often in such circumstances, Americans focus on the explosion and not the spark. They ignore a fuse that flares up with each fresh injustice, when black Americans are asked to give the system another chance, only to see history repeat itself.
Remember Philando Castile? The people of the Twin Cities do. He was the black motorists gunned down while sitting in his car by a suburban police officer. The 32-year-old Castile was compliant and respectful, an investigation determined.
The officer was charged. A jury acquitted him, one juror saying they based the verdict on their inability to decipher unclear wording of the charge against the officer.
Anger festered for four years in the Twin Cities’ black community until the video emerged of Officer Derek Chauvin fatally kneeling on Floyd’s neck. The clear case of excessive force demanding quick condemnation and soon there will be legal consequences. Delays on both allow the fuse to reach detonation.
And we are back in 1994 Los Angeles, little having changed in perception and actions.
There are three points that need to be emphasized.
No one condones the looting and devastation wrought by a small percentage of opportunists in Minneapolis and other cities where protests are occurring. Their actions undermine the majority’s angry but reasoned demands for justice.
Police officers daily put their lives on the line to protect people of all races. The vast majority of killings by officers involve dangerous criminals and situations in which police or public lives are in danger. Their brave actions are lost when bad apples go unpunished.
Until blacks and whites, liberals and conservatives, BLMs and MAGAs can look at a situation with the same eyes and see the same wrongs, then the death of George Floyd will be but another gravestone in a cemetery worth of racial-infused deaths tearing our country apart.
