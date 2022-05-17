Not long before news broke Sunday that a gunman had opened fire on a gathering in a California church, prompting national news operations to issue breathless alerts, two men were fatally shot and three critically wounded in a shooting at a Houston flea market. While reported by Houston’s TV stations, an argument between people at the market appeared to be the motive, and national news outlets said nothing about the incident.
Milwaukee officials Saturday enacted a curfew for young people and added extra patrols after 21 people were injured in three separate downtown shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game, the Associated Press reported. The last exchange of gunfire had the most carnage with 17 wounded, including five suspects.
“There were a couple groups exchanging gunfire despite the incredible amount of police presence that was downtown,” Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said. “District 1 officers reported bullets whizzing past their heads.”
An 11-year-old in Houston is accused of shooting a classmate in a drive-by — his 19-year-old cousin is suspected of being the driver — in a dispute over a girl.
Both occurred after an 18-year-old gunman is charged with killing 10 people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket after writing a racist screed.
America has a problem with gun violence that largely remains undiscussed unless there are political points to be made. A racist basis for a mass shooting yields nonstop coverage; how an 11-year-old gets his hands on a gun merits little discussion.
Every solution offered to address gun violence — stricter gun laws, tougher sentences for criminals, stronger background checks, better weapons and more funding for law enforcement among them — proves ineffective, and the bloodshed continues.
What is the answer? Politicians don’t know; their ideas are based on winning votes, not solving the problem. The gun-rights mantra that “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun” didn’t hold up in Buffalo, where the shooter killed an experienced law enforcement officer working as a store guard, or Milwaukee, where lots of good guys with guns didn’t prevent the carnage. The gun-control side’s push for stronger background checks also didn’t prevent the accused Buffalo shooter from legally buying the weapon police say he used in the attack despite a reported mental health history and previous threats of violence.
The reality that Americans need to accept a reality where innocent people by the dozens will die every day — something in the same incident — should be unpalatable and unacceptable. But like an alcoholic who doesn’t think he has a drinking problem, our nation will continue down the destructive road of gun violence until it recognizes something must change. And America clearly isn’t ready for an intervention.
