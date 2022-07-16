Public officials in Uvalde should not hide behind grieving families’ right to privacy as a way to shield themselves from public scrutiny.
The Austin-American Statesman and Austin’s KVUE television released video obtained through an open records request that showed police officers mulling around the hallways at Robb Elementary School. It does not show the children dying or a gunman holed up in a classroom firing more rounds at random at the very time an officer strolled over to sanitize his hands and others simply waited.
The lack of urgency seen in the video betrayed what was happening just down the hall. It did not appear anyone was in charge.
Shortly after journalists posted the video this week, officials began deflecting, blaming a familiar scapegoat — the media — for releasing the video before families had seen it. It seems state officials had told families they would see the video before they released it as part of a report this weekend.
The Austin media outlets did not break a promise to families. State officials who promised a coordinated release had no right to make that promise, and doing so was disingenuous at best. If transparency with victim families was so important to them, they would have moved to make that video and others available to them before now instead of taking time to curate the information and tell the public only what they want us to know.
The official response to the school shooting so far has been riddled with shifting stories and blame-placing. It has been marked not by transparency but by local agencies trying to cover shortcomings — communication failures and lack of procedures that had unspeakably devastating consequences.
There is much more to be released. For example, the video the journalists obtained did not show the school district police chief trying keys in the door to the classroom, as he has said he did. It didn’t show anyone discussing a plan of attack. It also, blessedly — and rightly — did not show the children.
Beyond images of the children, everything about the law enforcement response that day should be publicly released, and not the Cliff’s Notes version scheduled to come out Sunday.
Any coordinated information release by the very people and agencies at the center of the controversy would be suspect at this point. A state committee’s investigative report that ties the findings up neatly in a bow without releasing all that legally is required to be released does nothing to reestablish public trust. In fact, it does the opposite.
When the law and public officials provide cover for problematic actions by law enforcement, it further erodes the people’s trust.
Families and neighbors of those touched by the Uvalde shooting are rightly devastated, crushed, enraged. Nothing can bring their babies back. The least they deserve is a clear picture of failures in police preparation and response that took their children.
That information can’t save their babies, but it could be used in emergency response training for other school districts that might save ours.
The problem here is not the release of an embarrassing, damning video, but local officials’ efforts to prevent it and hide what really happened from the grieving families and public who deserve to know.
