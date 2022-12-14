Several years ago, I visited a family in Puerto Rico and attempted to use English as little as possible, speaking Spanish whenever possible. I attended social gatherings with my host family, and everyone approached me very cordially, all in Spanish.
I have never felt so dumb as I tried to listen and respond, understanding only a small percentage of what I heard. On my final day on that beautiful island, a close friend of the family drove me around for some final site-sightseeing before my trip to the airport. With time running short, we found ourselves delayed in traffic climbing over cobblestones in lovely downtown old San Juan.
My driver spoke almost exclusively Spanish, so I boldly reached out in Spanish with, “I think I can walk faster than we are driving.” She responded, “You want to get out and walk?” I do not know exactly what I said, and I really hope I did not offend her. Fortunately, she continued driving, and I got back in time to finish packing and head off to my flight home.
Through my experiences there in Puerto Rico, I gained an enormous appreciation for non-English speakers here in this country, as they strive to move through everyday routines, much less read, write and study in English — or make it to the airport in time!
Laura Samuel, director of International Friends, a free English as a Second Language program in Lake Jackson, says her students need a lot of encouraging and positive support. They often experience the same feelings as I did — nearly complete incompetence because of a failure to understand and communicate.
Housed at First Baptist Church, International Friends meets for a couple of hours every Thursday morning. The program charges no fees but requests that students pay for their books and materials, as they can. They also offer free child care through the church nursery.
Most of the students come from Hispanic or Spanish backgrounds, but the faith-based program serves any non-native English speakers, recently involving Japanese, Chinese and Russian folks. Most of the students learn about the program through friends and family members. Some come as referrals from Brazosport ISD’s District Parent and Family Liaison, Tanya Montiel.
Registration opens every August, with classes promptly filling. Currently they serve about 40 to 50 people. New students take a language evaluation to place them at the appropriate level. The program offers classes starting with very elementary beginning English, then progresses through four more levels. The most accomplished move on to the “conversational” level, where they learn the finer points in fluent exchanges.
All levels of English operate at the same time. Each class has its own teacher, and some of the limited-English classes have class assistants. They us ESL materials published by Oxford University Press, as well as the publication “News for You,” a current-events periodical designed especially for people learning English.
The warm, welcoming environment includes refreshments, socializing and group activities, such as games, singing, and presentations from outside speakers. Building this sense of community with others can greatly facilitate their learning, as well as their confidence to participate more fully in the world around them.
One time a group stayed after class and learned how to order “Subway” online. The instructor projected the website on a screen and took them through the process, step by step.
Volunteering requires no foreign language background. Involved for over 30 years, Samuel says former director Grace Winn recruited her, saying, “If you speak English, you can teach English.”
As they learn English and begin to participate more fully in their present environment, students maintain their native language and culture. Researchers have studied and affirmed many positive factors of ESL programs, including personal identity, family and community connections, academic achievement, and future employment opportunities.
Besides the six levels of English classes, International Friends also offers citizenship classes, preparing students to take the U.S. citizenship exam. Many have gone on to become naturalized citizens.
In her second year as a volunteer in the program, former Brazosport ISD ESL teacher Lauri Cherian says she finds great fulfillment and pleasure being involved in an organization “that helps adults in our community bond with others while learning English.”
Samuel gratefully appreciates the church’s strong support, offering its facilities and providing childcare. She adds, “It’s a joy! When you start doing it, you get hooked!”
For information on International Friends, call First Baptist Church at 979-297-2496.
