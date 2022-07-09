We were treated with another alarming climate editorial, this by Frances Davenport that “human-caused climate change is making severe flooding events … more common.”
Linking extreme weather events to climate change is fear mongering, preying on people’s’ natural and reasonable fear of the power and destruction these events display. The data, by contrast, make clear humans are less vulnerable to climate extremes than ever before.Davenport’s article is advocacy disguised as science, telling flood victims that their climate policies can also control the weather.
Perhaps Dr. Davenport should consult with her neighbor Dr. Roger Pielke, Jr., Professor of Environmental Studies at the University of Colorado-Boulder, who states “Floods have not increased in frequency or intensity since at least 1950.” And “Attribution (for these trends) is weak to nonexistent.” Or she should explain her difference with IPCC AR5 position that “There continues to be a lack of evidence and thus low confidence regarding the sign of trend in the magnitude and/or frequency of floods on a global scale.” Or she could refer to NOAA’s National Climate Assessment: “Human-induced warming has not been formally identified as a factor in increased riverine flooding and the timing of any emergence of a future detectable human caused change is unclear.”
Davenport’s opinion focuses on the future based on flawed climate models, not current trends. Indeed, the present suite of climate models (CMIP6) projects warming that is 2 1/2 times reality. For more than 30 years models have consistently predicted increases in extreme weather that have failed to materialize.
Martin Cornell, Lake Jackson
Mass shootings have a simple math problem
Apparently all of our government officials ignored mathematics during elementary or high school. The common denominator (a common trait or theme) in the concert, Walmart, nightclub, grocery store, school or house of worship shooting is the military-type assault weapon.
Those who need one to shoot prairie dogs or deer need to see the damage done to humans. News media should show the victims because talking about them and their families doesn’t show the horror these weapons are doing to innocent men, women and children.
I spent 13 months in Vietnam as a medic during the Tet offensive. I never expected to see this carnage back home.
