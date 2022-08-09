Opponents of a proposed magnesium extraction plant across the Intracoastal Waterway from Bridge Harbor and the Surfside Marina need to look around when raising concerns about the site discouraging tourism and residency.
To get to the Surfside Marina by water, boaters travel past the giant metal frames of Dow Chemical Co. and Freeport LNG, not to mention other industrial infrastructure of those companies and others. All of those things are equally visible to drivers heading over the Surfside Bridge on Highway 332. All of it has been there while tourists pack Surfside Beach, fill its rental homes and dock their boats there.
In fact, the site on which Bridge Harbor sits has been surrounded by industry since they turned the first shovel of dirt on the development. Adding another facility — one based on schematics would be far less intrusive to the coastal views than already exists — will not be an inhibitor to tourism, whether people are coming by land or water.
The objections come down to the classic arguments of NIMBY, where development and investment are welcome so long as they affect someone else. That is the case with the proposed $40 million investment by Kisuma Americas on Sailfish Avenue.
Kisuma intends to invest that money to extract magnesium from seawater, the same idea that eventually turned southern Brazoria County from a lightly-populated shrimping town to a major industrial power. It would add about a quarter-million in tax revenue to Freeport’s general fund and, since Kisuma will be purchasing surplus city water for its process, another $1.5 million for its utilities fund each year.
That is significant revenue a city trying to regenerate itself cannot simply dismiss.
Whether the project will have a negative impact on Bridge Harbor’s property values is questionable. When Freeport LNG built a massive import/export facility within sight and earshot, the development’s values continues to rise, and the promised modern-styled building and landscaping buffers promised by Kisuma won’t have near the impact on the ambience as that facility.
Kisuma’s processes also are more environmentally friendly than other industrial sites.
“We don’t produce petrochemicals. We don’t use hazardous chemicals of any sort,” Kisuma Chief Operations Officer Marlus Ferretti said during a public hearing last week. “Even from a perspective of any plant that we look at from across the Brazos, this plant would not even need a ‘shelter in place room,’ because we don’t deal with any hazardous chemicals or chemical materials that would pollute the environment. The same process that we have in Japan — in one of the areas that is the most regulated for environmental impact in the world — is the process that we would implement here.”
After that hearing, Freeport City Council opted to table the requested zoning change that would be required for Kisuma to proceed with its project. Council intends to take up the matter again during its next meeting Monday. Freeport’s leaders would be foolish to not allow it to proceed.
Objections based on what-ifs from a relatively small group of people and suggestions the company find a different site should not stand in the way of a project that will benefit the thousands of Freeport residents who could use the tax and utility bill relief the Kisuma plant can provide.
