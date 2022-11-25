How do you feel about legalizing marijuana? If you are worried about the price of gas, how do you feel about traffic? Do our public schools have enough money and should we tell our teachers what not to teach?
These and other penetrating questions are always being discussed in radio talk shows, letters to the editor, at bars during happy hour and between acts at strip joints. But let’s get scientific, and also see how your warped opinions stack up against those of your neighbors.
We begin with a weighty question: Do you see a better future for yourself? The percentage of Houstonians who feel that way dropped to an all-time low of 50 percent this year from a peak of 65 percent in 2017. That’s pretty depressing, knowing half the people you see around town think their future is, well, depressing.
Ah, but how do we know this? Because of work done by Professor Stephen Klineberg, founding director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research and Rice professor emeritus of sociology.
Back in 1982, Klineberg led a survey of Houstonians as a class project. The idea caught on and he has been surveying Houstonians since. Rice Magazine reports: “The survey set out to measure how residents felt about explosive, oil-fueled growth amid rising concerns about traffic, pollution and crime. Since then, the now-annual survey has documented how Houston has transformed from a majority Anglo, oil-based town to one of the most diverse U.S. cities.”
Incidentally, Klineberg coined the term of Houston being “one of the most diverse U.S. cities,” a term which has been picked up by virtually every writer who has written about our diverse town.
Today his report is the go-to read for every office-seeker, business tycoon and journalist who wants to know, for example, what’s your top anxiety? You can cherry-pick the parts that interest you. Fortunately, Rice Magazine ran these salient points which I am now using. For the Full Monty, go to rice.edu/houstonsurvey2022 kinder.
If you don’t think the future looks very bright, why? What about living in the Houston area makes you anxious? The top reason is cost of living, especially gas and housing prices (28 percent), soaring rates of violent crime (25 percent), COVID pandemic (15 percent), and traffic congestion (12 percent). Oddly enough, on our list of top anxieties, hurricanes and the Houston Texans didn’t make the cut.
How do you feel about our public schools? In the 1990s, around 60 percent of Houstonians believed public schools had enough money. In 2022, that number fell to 34 percent, with 67 percent calling for more investment in public schools while 63 percent are in favor of raising taxes to provide universal access to early childhood education. This brings us to our teachers. Only 25 percent of Houstonians support Texas’ ban on teaching about inequality and race in Texas schools. I guess nobody told our state legislators, our Guv or any other recently elected lawmakers. They know best.
Speaking of our esteemed lawmakers, Texas has the most stringent anti-abortion laws of any state, but 81 percent of Democrats and 33 percent of Republicans say abortion for any reason should be legal, 64 percent of those surveyed support a woman’s right to an abortion for any reason, and 92 percent support abortion if the woman’s health is seriously endangered.
As we can see, what we want and what we are getting are far apart. Who elected these people? We did, or at least some of us did: 81 percent of Houstonians are in favor of drive-thru polling locations, 83 percent support 24-hour polling places and 85 percent support opening more temporary voting locations. The last session of the Texas Legislature abolished all of them.
When it comes to marijuana, 65 percent of Houstonians are in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes and 90 percent are in favor of legalizing marijuana for medical reasons.
Finally, we come to equity and opportunity, and we feel to a certain extent Houston is no longer as open to all as it was. Fewer Houstonians believe minorities have the same opportunities as whites: Anglos fell from 64 percent in 2020 to 49 percent in 2022; Hispanics from 66 percent to 43 percent; and Blacks from 29 percent to 17 percent. This pessimism may be linked to our first survey question about whether we see a better future for ourselves. We really do need an election.
