Going through my old credit cards, I find this card: “Selective Service System — Texas Local Board 30.” It is my draft card, which is in bad shape because I always had to carry it with me.
Remember the military draft? It was abolished in 1973, so if you are a male born after 1955, you do not know the fun of worrying about being drafted, even though the Selective Service registration requirement was resumed in 1980. Today, almost all men age 18 to 25 who are U.S. citizens or immigrants living here are required to register with Selective Service within 30 days of turning 18, and immigrants must register within 30 days of arriving in the country. Men here on visas — student, visitor or diplomatic — and American women are not required to register. Don’t register? No federal student loans or grants. No federal job training money or certain government jobs. And, in some states, no driver’s license.
I mention this because Army officials have warned that service will fall about 10,000 soldiers short of its planned strength for this fiscal year. The Army has achieved just 50 percent of its recruiting goal of 60,000 soldiers, so we’ll have a smaller Army. (The number of active-duty service members is now about half of what it was in the 1980s.) The Navy and Marine Corps acknowledge they might not meet quotas this year. Even the Air Force is about 4,000 recruits short. Only about one in 10 young people say they would even consider signing up. And less than a quarter of young American adults are physically fit to enlist and have no disqualifying criminal record.
The military has pushed enlistment bonuses as high as $50,000, and is offering cash of up to $10,000 for certain recruits who can leave for basic training in 30 days. The service branches have loosened their restrictions on neck tattoos and other standards.
This reluctance to put on a uniform is odd. America loves its military, and we pay for it. Our armed forces are the most expensive defense force of all time: $778 billion was allocated for defense spending in 2022. China comes in a distant second at $229 billion.
This raises the question: Should we bring back the draft? The draft is nothing new to America. We have had the draft in six conflicts from the Revolutionary War to the Vietnam War. In 1940, we had a peacetime draft, the Selective Training and Service Act. Our World War II military was 61.2 percent conscripted. In Vietnam, it was 25 percent. The armed forces don’t need every 19-year-old, so it has been proposed we hold a draft lottery, but unlike those during the Vietnam War, where a student deferment or a friendly podiatrist (remember Private Donald Trump) could get you a deferment.
Or I have another idea for recruiters: GTT. Go To Texas. Nobel laureate John Steinbeck wrote: “Among other tendencies to be noted, Texas is a military nation. The armed forces of the United States are loaded with Texans and often dominated by Texans. Even the dearly loved spectacular sports are run almost like military operations. Nowhere are there larger bands or more marching organizations, with corps of costumed girls whirling glittering batons. Sectional football games have the glory and despair of war, and when a Texas team takes the field against a foreign state, it is an army with banners.” If you ever went to a UT-OU football game, you know what Steinbeck is describing.
It’s a tradition. “… the Texians being entirely a military people, not only fought, but drank, in platoons.” — Western Monthly Magazine, October, 1838.
Texans fighting with the U.S. Army during the Mexican-American War were so ruthless and undisciplined Gen. Zachary Taylor complained, “On the day of battle I am glad to have Texas soldiers with me for they are brave and gallant, but I never want to see them before or afterwards, for they are too hard to control.”
During World War II, although Texas had 5 percent of the United States population, it provided 7 percent of those who served in the military. Texas A&M University alone provided more officers for the armed forces than the military academies combined. Texas had contributed a larger percentage of men to the armed forces than any other state.
Recruiters, GTT for your troops, although they may be too hard to control.
