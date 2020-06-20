Editor’s note: The Facts Editorial Board is not always able to reach consensus on topics, which is the case with debating whether Juneteenth should be a national holiday. We present both sides of the argument today.
Juneteenth, as it is affectionately called, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States. June 19 should come around each year with federal recognition.
Juneteenth or “Emancipation Day” refers to June 19, 1865, when Union Major-General Gordon Granger, along with 2,000-plus Federal soldiers of the 13th Army Corps, arrived in Galveston to inform residents and thousands of enslaved men, women and children that slavery was over. The announcement came two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Official Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1963.
With the Army by his side, Granger was able to “influence “ and overcome the fury and resistance of letting the enslaved free. He and his men marched through Galveston and read General Order No. 3; which states “The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of United States, all Slaves are Free” and gives further instruction on equality of rights and property.
Annual celebrations began as early as 1866. After centuries of being savagely torn from families, the newly freed people gathered to celebrate the day when freedom came. It would forever be coined “Juneteenth.”
Early celebrations were huge, with prayer service, speakers, stories from former slaves who hoped to reunite with their children and parents and family members who were sold and those who escaped plantations. These events helped find lost relatives.
It is estimated millions of Black people perished under the harsh institution of slavery. Acts against children were rampant and the former slaves did not easily forget the horrors of slavery. However, Juneteenth served as a time not only to record, reflect and connect, but to celebrate. The events were huge and even if they had to travel, freed people returned each year.
Celebrations declined after World War II. The 1960s brought more attention to civil rights and other issues, but the importance of Juneteenth never diminished. Like the 4th of July, Juneteenth is considered independence day for African Americans.
Despite 47 states recognizing June 19 as a state holiday, sadly Juneteenth is not a federal holiday. However, momentum to designate it as such is growing. Big companies like Nike, Twitter and Square, whose founder designated Juneteenth as a company paid holiday, are recognizing the significance of the day.
NFL CEO Roger Goodell recently weighed in, saying “Juneteenth not only marks the end of slavery, but it symbolizes freedom, a freedom that was delayed and brutally resisted and though decades of progress followed, a freedom for which we must continue to fight.”
Yes indeed.
Over 200 years ago, a group of folks set out to escape tyranny and persecution from Great Britain. After numerous battles and sacrifices, independence was won and a Republic was born on a set of beliefs that men are created equal and people have the right to liberty and justice.
Without the free labor of millions of enslaved African-Americans, the economic wealth of the nation would have died on thousands of tobacco, sugar cane and cotton plantations. Without the enslaved Blacks, the south would have not been the “economic engine” for the new world.
National holidays serve as the ultimate reflection of the beliefs of the founding fathers. It is past time to nationally honor and recognize the Independence Day for the millions of African-Americans who were enslaved for centuries in this country.
Efforts to make Juneteenth a national holiday have stalled in Congress long enough. It’s long overdue.
