For months, both my regular and work email boxes were inundated with messages addressed to “Patriot.” What followed would be dire predictions of our country’s demise and a heavy pitch for donations required to prevent it.
Not surprisingly, almost all of the solicitous emails came from Republican advocacy groups and candidates. I say not surprisingly because as someone who routinely votes in Republican primaries, I am considered a prime candidate to open my wallet in response to stoked fears of liberals and socialism.
It is entirely plausible Democrats peppered supporters with similar emails focused on preventing future insurrections and election deniers from being elected. Democrats don’t tend to seek my support, and national campaigns tend to bypass Texas entirely, so I am spared their messages.
The email solicitations I do see, however, demonstrate how much the word “patriot” has been co-opted to signify that if someone is failing to buy into one’s political beliefs they just don’t love America.
It’s easy to become distressed over the fate of our country given how freely alarmism is shared. Chicken Little has found a comfortable home on social media, where too many people believe everything they read if it supported what they are predisposed to believe.
All of them love their country, and their fears are legitimized by what they read. By the definition of the word, all are patriots — be they conservatives, liberals, moderates or supporters of MAGA or AOC. They just have different ideas on which direction is best for the country.
I’ve read enough to understand the foundation of our country is in our differences and willingness to incorporate varying beliefs into actions that are for the betterment of the majority. Those who subscribe to that core principle are patriots; supporting one party over another does not factor into it at all.
More people should demonstrate their patriotism by listening respectfully to those they disagree with and not judging someone else’s love of country because they think differently.
The tsunami of political emails thankfully has been largely reduced to messages related to the Senate runoff in Georgia, which likely makes our spam filter happy. Many still call on this “Patriot” to give him money or the union might cease to exist.
My patriotic duty is to politely ignore them.
PARTY ALL THE TIME
My ballot in last Tuesday’s election appeared to be an anomaly in Brazoria County. Looking at the vote totals in the big races on the county level, it appears straight-party voting went away in name only.
The races for county judge, district judge, county court at law No. 2 and treasurer all showed tallies within just a few hundred votes of each other. Angela Dees led that quartet with 67,986 votes while at the low end Thomas Pfeiffer gathered 67,197 votes to win the CCL seat.
Brazoria County is about 62 percent Republican, and not surprisingly, that is the percentage of vote all of the county-level contested races showed the winners receiving. While all the winners are highly qualified and will do an excellent job, it would be nice to see more competitive races from state offices on down.
When we posted a poll to our website a few weeks ago asking what factors people were most likely to use to decide who they would vote for, party affiliation came in a close second behind the economy and fiscal policy. That’s unfortunate. A candidate’s party, skin color or stance on a single issue should not be the primary consideration.
I mentioned earlier my ballot appeared to be an anomaly. That’s because mine mixed candidates from different parties, which is how I routinely vote. There are good and bad representatives of both parties, and the party they align themselves with should not give them a free pass or rubber stamp.
Single-party governance is emblematic of communism, fascism and Third World dictatorships, not of democracy. Melding the best of both major parties keeps our government accountable and erodes the extremist forces now at the fore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.