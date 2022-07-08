The traffic in Houston gets worse each day. Of course it does. Everybody is moving to Texas and mostly here. My own commute depends on whether I want to get a second cup of coffee. That adds another minute to my workday routine. Otherwise, it’s down the hall, past the den, take a left to my comfy chair, turn on the TV news and start reading the papers. But those hundreds of thousands of wage slaves are stuck on the West Loop wishing they were in London.
I shall explain and, as usual, offer a solution.
Thousands of British employees have begun the world’s biggest trial of the four-day work week. It’s a six-month test that will include more than 3,300 workers from 70 companies, ranging from fish-and-chip shops to big corporations. Employees will work 80 percent of their hours but still get 100 percent of their pay. Researchers will monitor how the reduced work week affects productivity, employee well-being, how it impacts the environment and gender equality.
Why such an experiment and why now? Blame COVID-19 and its offspring. That pandemic has changed the way we live including our work habits — maybe forever.
Employees had to work at home. They liked it. Many found their old jobs to be mind-numbing, redundant, lacking in advancement and having lousy pay. That brought on the Great Resignation, whereby thousands of workers left their jobs seeking better employment. Sociologists talked about “the new American workers.” Polls showed workers were getting the hang of sleeping later, working at a computer in their pajamas (the worker, not the computer) and — best of all — not commuting. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, among the nation’s 50 most populous metros, the Houston region ranks 12th in travel time to work. One way each day: a flat 27 minutes. To-and-back five days a week: 270 minutes.
How do we commute in Houston? Auto (alone in your own vehicle) is 76.6 percent; carpool: 11.3 percent; mass transit: 3.9 percent; walk: 2.1 percent; and only 3.6 percent work from home, so they don’t really commute. That comes to 97.5 percent; the rest must be “other” like stagecoach, muletrain, gondola or skateboard.
In 2017, the latest stats I can dig up, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute found the average Houston commuter spent 75 hours annually stuck in traffic — 22 hours more than 10 years prior in 2007. The Houston area ranked seventh for most annual hours of delay with 247.44 million total hours. The annual cost of congestion in Houston was roughly $4.5 billion, which is calculated by combining time and fuel spent. The region also ranked fifth among all urban areas for most wasted fuel. These figures are dated — like $5 a gallon gas — so we can easily see that today things are much worse.
Back to the shorter week: Between 2015 and ’19, Iceland tried the four-day work week. It was a huge success and today 80 percent of Icelandic workers now have shorter work schedules but not necessarily four days. Trials are set to begin in Spain and Australia this year. Meanwhile, Belgium announced plans in February to allow employees to request a four-day work week.
Here in the U.S., due to COVID-19, some companies closed down completely or let employees work at home. Elon Musk ordered his Tesla and SpaceX workers to show up for work 40 hours a week or be fired. In the height of the pandemic, one Wall Street CEO said: “If you can go to a restaurant, you can go to work.” On the other hand, Utah switched all of its state employees to four-day work weeks in 2008, but switched back to a five-day workweek in 2011. What about the employees?
If you had a permanent four-day work week, how would you spend that extra day? Probably doing the same job at home. Surveys show most employees, given that extra day off, would like Fridays, so get a job at TGIF. Nurture the inner-arsonist in you: Houston firefighters work in four different 24-hour shifts, thus many have second jobs. Christians: Ask your pastor for advice. They only work on Sundays. Maybe just not tell anyone you have that day off and go fishing, bowling or attend a bullfight. Or you could spend that extra day stuck on the West Loop.
One thing is sure: After COVID-19, our work weeks will never be the same. I may have a third cup of coffee.
