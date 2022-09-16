ACCLAIM
Being a team player is one of the most important aspects of being an athlete. It’s not always easy to let go of the spotlight for the betterment of the team, but Sweeny Bulldog’s volleyball player Alecia King knows that’s what needs to be done in order to play well.
The Lady Dog senior is a member of the talented Sweeny team looking to get back to the playoffs for a 15th consecutive season. She is also their best cheerleader.
“We’ve been struggling a lot, and I try to pick everybody up because we get down fast over one point,” King said. “And I’m trying to get everybody excited. Not excited about messing up, but trying to keep their heads up and know that we still have a game to play.”
King’s goal this season has been not to get easily frustrated so she can help keep the team’s morale up.
“She’s a great kid and an even better athlete,” Sweeny first-year coach Patricia Johnson said. “She works hard and is the heart of this team. When the team gets down, she is right there to pick them back up.”
King’s compassionate heart for her teammates and knack for leadership strengthens the team. Her selfless agenda to bring the team together and boost morale can only help produce more wins and drive the entire team to do their best.
Even though it sets her apart from the team it also makes her one of its biggest assets as well.
Sebesta lending his name for good, local cause
County Judge Matt Sebesta is highly approachable outside the confines of Commissioners Court, and, it’s great to see him put his public profile behind an important cause.
Sebesta is hosting the Matt Sebesta Charity Golf Tournament, with 100 percent of proceeds supporting ActionS Inc. of Brazoria County.
At the height of COVID, ActionS was handling about 13,000 homebound meals a month, ActionS Executive Director Breah Knape said.
The nonprofit currently serves around 11,000 meals a month. More than 200 people are on a waiting list for those meals. Some of those 11,000 enter ActionS’ congregate centers with the price of gas and food rising, she said. They also have a transportation program for seniors who can’t afford to put fuel in their vehicles, Knape said.
Sebesta chose ActionS because the nonprofit has faced significant challenges since the COVID shutdown. It presents an opportunity to focus on local needs and raise money to help support senior citizens throughout Brazoria County.
“I am a diabetic, and I could have easily gone with juvenile diabetes, but there’s not a local organization for that,” Sebesta said. “I think our seniors have been impacted more than anyone. Everyone has felt an impact in some form or fashion, but I think it has been extraordinarily stressful on our senior population.”
It’s impressive to see a community leader step up when they could easily claim their plate is full with other ways they serve.
The tournament takes place Oct. 24 at the Wilderness Golf Course in Lake Jackson. Registration and breakfast for the morning flight will begin at 6:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch will be available for the second flight at 11:30 a.m., with the shotgun start set for 1:30 p.m.
The deadline for payment and team registration is Oct. 14. A form can be completed online at actionsinc.org or email Knape at breah.knape@actionsinc.org or mail the completed form to ActionS Inc. at 1524 E. Mulberry St., Angleton, TX 77514.
Patriot Day recognition deserves applause
Preserving our American history is essential to knowing where one comes from, establishing patriotic pride and having a sense of unity for the nation. The city of Lake Jackson’s efforts to observe Patriot Day in an honorable fashion is commendable.
“We just can’t let people forget about it. We have to keep it fresh in people’s minds,” Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said.
Patriot Day, Sept. 11, has been observed every year at the Lake Jackson Civic Center and will continue to be to ensure that the day and the lives lost will not be forgotten, Roznovsky said.
Lake Jackson Fire Department Chief Tyler Harper spoke about the courageous first responders who gave their lives to saving others that day.
“If we don’t observe this day, they will forget. We forget that history will repeat itself and we have to stay on our toes and ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” Sheriff Captain Travis Pate said.
America came together in extraordinary ways in the face of the 9/11 tragedy, but that strength needs to be remembered and pulled upon in the everyday lives of a nation that can sometimes seem unduly divided.
By making it a priority to educate and commemorate the event each year, the city is unifying residents, which is always a good thing.
