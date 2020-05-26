Every week, while making my way from Lazy Daze to Lake Jackson, my journey requires that I cross the Brazos River. Looking down from the high bridge on FM 2004, my eyes reveal how she has different stories to tell from time to time.
On occasion, her mood is angry with fast-moving, muddy water covering both banks, while trees and all kinds of other debris take a ride on her surface that can be disastrous. Other times, she shows her gentle side with a casual light-green flow of water revealing schools of fish surfacing, attracting birds searching for a meal and fisherman hankering to get a bend in their fishing pole. Her twisting, crooked turns that start in New Mexico and carry her all the way through the heart of Texas end with her finally dumping a life-giving treasure of fresh water into the Gulf here in our homeland. This is a distance of more than 1,200 miles.
Yes, it’s true, she has delivered lots of heartaches over the years with her floodwaters, but most of those hard-working Texans affected by them hunker down, get to work, repair and get on with their lives.
The other side of her story is if we look for something positive out of her bad moods, some amazing benefits accrue. All those massive raindrops combine into a rushing flow that picks up topsoil to be redeposited downstream in the flatlands along her basin. The richness of this new soil is like fertilizer to our livestock pastures, vegetable farms and other food producers that keep our tables filled with lip-smacking things to eat.
Massive amounts of her water are captured behind dams, large and small, creating playgrounds for fishing and boating enjoyment for millions, in addition to drinking water for many of her cities along the way.
As her bounty approaches the coast, much of her treasure is used by industry in producing their products that require employing millions of folks.
Finally, her last good deed is the mixing of fresh and salt water in a final benefit that creates a soup of new life for our aquatic friends in the Gulf to dine on. Many of these end up on our dinner tables as special treats.
My point to these few words is most of the time we can find some good that arises each day in our lives. Additionally, it reminds me of that great old song, “Rolling Down the River” by Tina Turner, which when listened to would make a dead man kick his heels together.
During this troubled time with COVID 19 that has affected all of us over the last few months, I’ve had the same question asked me by two different young people (to me that’s anyone under 60): “Have you ever seen a time in your life that was worse than this?” After reflecting for a moment, my response was the following.
“There have been many troubles to overcome in my long boat ride down the river of life.”
There are two I have experienced locally. One came in 1961 with Category 5 Hurricane Carla, which sat just offshore between Bay City and Freeport for several days, its 175 mph winds pushing a massive 15- foot tide that flooded much of the middle coast. It is ranked as the most intense hurricane ever to hit the United States. Another storm, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, caused a lot of heartaches and is remembered as having caused the largest flooding ever in Texas and one of the most destructive.
On a national level, the great 10-year depression that started in 1929 was a time that was very difficult for most folks. While I only experienced the later part of those days of jobless people and massive hunger throughout our nation, it’s easy to recall that Mom and Dad planted lots of garden seeds that with good care helped keep us fed. Dad looked after a neighbor’s cattle to earn a few coins to buy sugar, flour, etc. and chopped a lot of wood to cook with and burn in the fireplace to keep us warm during cold winter days.
Our nation was about to recover from this tough time in our history when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and we entered World War II. This war was not over until 1945.
In all four of these disastrous events, Texans and Americans came together, put their shoulders behind the wheel and triumphed over adversity.
So my advice to those two young men and to all that read this story, starting tomorrow, get up, put a smile on your face, take the negative thoughts out of your mind and replace them with positive ones. When you get to the workplace, bring your friends and associates along and climb onboard this giant ship that I call America as we join together in solving just another problem in our magnificent history.
After all, we’ve only been working on killing this virus for about four months. It took us 16 years to lick the Depression and win World War II.
