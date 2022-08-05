The fact that you are now reading a newspaper puts you in an exclusive and shrinking category. We all know the number of newspapers has been dwindling, along with the number of journalists, fish wrappers, birdcage bottoms and educated voters. (Just look who we put in office.) But how bad is it in Texas?
According to the Texas Tribune, since 2005, Texas has lost more newspaper journalists per capita than only California and New Jersey. This massive unemployment is because since 2005 Texas has lost about one-third of its newspapers — 211 closed, leaving 423. Of Texas’ 254 counties, 27 no longer have a local newspaper — daily or weekly.
Some drop in newspaper circulation can be attributed to a lack of trust, like this headline: “Diana Still Alive Hours Before She Died.”
A study, “The State of Local News 2022,” released to the Tribune by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, reports more than 360 local newspapers closed between late 2019 and May 2022. “The United States still has 6,377 newspapers — 1,230 dailies and 5,147 weeklies — but every week an average of two or more close. Since 2005, the country has lost more than a quarter of its newspapers (about 2,500), and may lose another third by 2025. Since 2005, when newspaper revenues topped $50 billion, both revenue and newsroom employment have fallen by about 60 percent nationally. Total newspaper circulation sank from 122 million in 2004 to 68 million at the end of last year, including digital readership.
“Mayor to Homeless: Go home”
Some 70 million Americans, about one-fifth of the population, live in the 210 counties without a newspaper or in the 1,560 counties with only one paper, usually a weekly. They tend to be poorer, older and lacking in affordable broadband to access news on their smartphones, laptops or desktops. (The University of Texas at Austin has created a Rural Journalism Pipeline Project to train small-town publishers.)
“An Army vehicle has been missing since being painted with camouflage”
All these dreary stats bring up a question: Congress just passed a $280 billion package for our chip-making industry. Billions of our tax dollars have also gone to other industries, but no bailout for newspapers. But do you really want Sen. Ted Cruz deciding which paper gets how much if anything? No, a bad idea.
“Homicide Victims Rarely Talk to Police”
There are several reasons why newspapers have hit such rough times. Like many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically curtailed spending. Ads dried up. Restaurants, sporting events and travel companies either cut back or went out of business, and when it came to the survivors cutting their budgets, ads went first. And Americans switched to iPads, iPhones, their computers or smoke signals for news.
Then, as mentioned earlier, there is the matter of trust. We live in a cynical time when no one trusts much of anything or anyone. We keep hearing about “fake news” from the Orange Golfer. According to the latest annual Gallup survey of trust in U.S. institutions, reported by Axios, Americans’ confidence in newspapers and television news has plummeted to an all-time low. Television news is today considered the second-least trusted institution in the country. (To no one’s surprise, Congress is in first place).
“Federal Agents Raid Gun Shop — Find Weapons”
Democrats trust the media more than Republicans. Surprise! The Gallup poll found just 5 percent of Republicans said they had “a great deal or quite a lot of confidence” in newspapers, compared to 35 percent of Democrats. Only 8 percent of Republicans said they had “a great deal or quite a lot of confidence” in TV news, compared to 20 percent of Democrats. Independents’ views are generally closer to that of Republicans. We need to specify which TV network. I’ll bet Republicans would give Fox News a 100 percent confidence rating while Democrats would unanimously trust MSNBC.
Why should we care? Because with fewer people reading fewer newspapers, and not trusting what they read, your local school board, city council and county commissioners can pretty well do as they please. Have your taxes gone up? Did anyone tell you they would? Did the head football coach of the Fightin’ Wombats, who also teaches driver’s ed, get a DUI?
The Washington Post has a new slogan: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” It’s getting pretty dark in Texas.
Finally, I leave you with this late bulletin: “Statistics Show Teen Pregnancy Drop off Shortly After Age 25.” It’s true. Trust me.
