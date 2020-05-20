The debate over the state’s authority to institute emergency orders shows how two people can read the same line of text and draw different conclusions. With so many regulations and the convoluted language that often frame them, it’s no wonder rules get misinterpreted and overlooked.
That is the defense Columbia-Brazoria ISD is providing for its discovery that a school board member and a district employee who are married to each other could not both serve the district at once. We don’t doubt the problem was inadvertent, and the violation is of school board policy, not state law.
There was no hint that any favoritism or anything unethical occurred here. No one actually questioned whether the Kondras should both be connected to the district; instead, questions over the hiring of Superintendent Stephen Galloway’s daughter as an assistant principal prompted claims a more qualified candidate was passed over because of the familial relationship.
After receiving a letter claiming unfair nepotism by the Galloways, to its credit, the district embarked on an investigation into other possible conflicts between related district employees. That is when the situation with the Kondras was uncovered, one resolved by the six-year trustee stepping aside.
“We misinterpreted the hiring of his wife as a secretary,” Galloway said. “We are correcting the issue. Our board policy restricts that and Mr. Kondra has corrected it. It wasn’t done intentionally or maliciously. I am taking full responsibility.”
The question of nepotism will hang over any small district such as Columbia-Brazoria ISD. Between blood relationships and marriages, it is not unusual for multiple employees to be related. When employees are especially dedicated to a small district, the odds of parent and child both being on the payroll can surface, as it has in Roughneck Nation.
In both situations where nepotism has been claimed in Columbia-Brazoria ISD, it appears the district has acted above board in eliminating the aura of special treatment. Superintendent Galloway had no involvement in the appointment of his daughter to the assistant principal position, and Nick Kondra took responsibility for ending questions of conflict.
“There’s nothing shady there; it was a God’s honest mistake,” Galloway said.
The district’s residents can and should move past the situation understanding it was resolved in a reasonable, fair manner.
